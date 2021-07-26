The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department marked 100 years of service to the community with a festive celebration at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday.
According to Fire Chief Bruce German, the volunteers normally have an annual "play night" with their families when they do their drills. These nights include games like the barrel fight — in which they try to push a barrel up against a tree with the firehoses. This, year, however, they decided to do things a little differently.
“Usually, we’d decide to do it on a Tuesday night because that’s our regular drill night,” German said. “But this year, because of what it is, we decided to open it up to the community, do it on a Saturday, and everybody to come and play.”
The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department has been in operation since 1921 and in that century, the firefighters have given assistance to the injured, put out fires and saved their fellow citizens from harm without the expectation of pay.
They work a wide array of day jobs – from mechanics to salespeople – but when the call arrives, they’re firemen. In fact, retired first assistant chief Ted Schlosser says the diversity of backgrounds has worked to their advantage, as it also means an extensive amount of knowledge on how to respond to the situations they find themselves in.
“Everybody has a regular job – that’s one good thing about the volunteer fire department,” Schlosser said. “You have carpenters, you have mechanics, you’ve got electricians, you’ve got schoolteachers and auto body people, so if you go to an accident, they can guide you on where not to cut if you’re using the jaws.”
But whatever their day jobs, the Lemoore volunteers have the same training requirements as a paid fire department — they are certified EMTs. This adds to the body of work they have, with the department getting 1,800 calls in a year. These can range from car crashes, to fires, to assists in the middle of the night. And according to German, the small moments can often be some of the most rewarding.
“You know, you have these calls at 2 a.m. and it’s an elderly female and her husband … he’s fallen,” German said. “And she can’t pick him up. And we get there at 2 a.m. and put him back in his recliner, or his bed, and when they’re so appreciative of us because they have nobody else call, no other outlets to help them.”
The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department was also joined by officials from Kings County and the City, along with other representatives to thank them for their work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.