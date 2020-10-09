Lemoore native publishes pandemic-set novel

LEMOORE — A 16-year-old boy wakes up to discover his small town has been forcibly cut off from the outside world due to a pandemic.

While this may sound like a news headline from this year, it’s actually the description for a novel called “Inside the Lemoore Incident,” written and published by author Jeffrey August, a Lemoore native.

Interestingly enough, the idea for the novel came to August in 2004, 16 years before the current pandemic made its mark on the world.

August finished writing the novel in 2008, but held onto it. He said he took what is happening now as a sign that it was the right time to self-publish the book.

“The idea of a pandemic shutting down towns just seemed so crazy, but here we are in 2020 and that’s what’s going on,” August told the Sentinel Thursday.

When August first came up with the idea for the book in 2004, it was around the time of the Iraq War. August, who comes from a Navy family background, said he felt people were watching the events of the war like it was entertainment.

August said he wanted to convey how it felt to be part of a family that understands the gravity of something like war. He said he thought maybe people could relate to the situation of a pandemic, and used the pandemic as a metaphor.

“I didn’t know what a pandemic was like, but I tried to imagine how society or this small town would react if it was shut off from the world,” he said.

August came up with three theories about how he thought people would react in the event of a pandemic. He said one part of society would probably become militaristic and try to restore a sense of liberty, others would fall heavily into religion and become almost cult-like, but a majority of people would just want to help each other survive and get through the event.