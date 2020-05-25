Latino foundation to award scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation is offering $5,000 scholarships to full-time students.

The non-profit was established to promote and advocate on behalf of the Latino community in California and to educate the public about Latino culture, heritage and issues of importance to Latinos in California.

In its sixth year of operation, the CLLCF Scholarship Program will select winners from a highly competitive pool of applicants and evaluate entries using the following criteria: academic performance, personal statements, extracurricular activities, leadership positions held, special awards and honors received, and work history.

Each winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship to support their education.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 1. To apply, log on to the CLLCF website at https://www.cllcf.org/scholarship-program. Late or paper applications will not be accepted. Recipients will be announced June 29.

In 2019, 50 students received the scholarships. Caucus Chairwoman Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego, said she was excited to see the program grow as more applicants than ever had applied.