KINGSBURG – The theme for the annual Ladies’ Night Out sponsored by the Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce is ‘1970s and 1980s - Takin’ it old school.’
The local band “Prestige” will provide live entertainment and the event is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Tickets are $10 each with $1 from each ticket sold donated to the local nonprofit, Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers.
Tickets may be purchased at Kingsburg Chamber Of Commerce, White Lily, Uptown Sprouts, Trinkets & Treasures, Salon Zen, Corsaro’s Family Pizza, Bluebird, Los Pepes, For the Birds/Village Mall, Revival 23, Workouts Unlimited, West America Bank, Don’s Auto Body, Berman’s Flowers, RPS and Svensk Butik.
The Baptist Church will be providing free childcare for those who are interested. Any businesses that would like to participate will pay a $25 fee to help offset costs to advertise the event and provide raffle prizes and customer swag bags.
For details, call the Chamber at 897-1111 or log on https://www.kingsburgchamber.com/ladies-night-out-register.
