In the past three years, the Kingsburg wrestling team has made progress in each season. For the program to take the next step, the Vikings will need to have a representative on the podium at the CIF State tournament in Bakersfield.
“There’s no ifs ands or butts about it,” Kingsburg co-head coach Coleman Hammond said. “The only way to progress and have a successful season, it’ll be to have a state medalist. Simple as that.”
Last season, the Vikings had five CIF State qualifiers, but only one of those athletes will return to the mat, who is 139-pounder Jonathan Viveros.
Hammond expects to have at least seven guys qualify for this year’s state tourney including Viveros, who went 2-2 at the tournament in 2019.
“He’s a guy that I think we’ll all probably lean on pretty heavily this season,” Hammond said about Viveros. “Consistency, work ethic, he’s there and he’ll wrestle at the next level for sure. There’s no doubt about that.”
For Viveros to reach the podium, the junior said he has to “work harder every day.”
“Two years in a row of not placing, that really just ticks me off and really just puts a fire inside of me,” Viveros said.
Viveros added that the team has set high expectations on themselves.
“We’re going to do really good this year as a team,” Viveros said. “Hopefully, we’ll be Valley champs and get those rings, get a lot of state placers and qualifiers this year.”
Viveros and Jett Jackson entered the season as the only Vikings ranked in their respective weight classes.
Jackson, who is also the quarterback for the Kingsburg football team, was slated to enter his junior season on the mat, but he’ll be out for the year after tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament. He suffered the injury during the Vikings’ game against Exeter on Oct. 4. Jackson went 0-2 in his first appearance at the state tournament last year.
According to the California Wrestler’s preseason rankings, Jackson was the state’s 15th ranked 145 pounder while Viveros is No. 7 in the 138 pound weight class. Xsavier Jimenez earned honorable mention at 152 pounds.
Other notable returners this season include Josh Longoria, Josh Tartaglia, Ty Lewis, Cal Muxlow, and Noah Jimenez.
“We’re definitely going to take Valley this year as a team,” Longoria said. “Me, personally, I think I could place at state.”
Longoria and Tartaglia were a match away from qualifying from the state tournament and Hammond expects both guys to take the next step. Hammond also expects Lewis and Muxlow to make a state tournament appearance.
“I’m expecting at least for them to go to the state tournament and maybe three or four of those guys, I really do think they have a shot at placing this year,” Hammond said. “That’ll be a huge thing for this program because I think it’s been quite a while. I think Javier Gasca was the last guy that placed.”
Kingsburg will compete at several local tournaments throughout the year including the Zinkin Classic, the Lemoore DeLiddo Classic, and the Doc Buchanan Invitational. The Vikings will also compete in two dual matches this year, one on the road against Reedley High on Dec. 10 and the other at home versus Central High on Dec. 18.
The Vikings will begin the 2019-20 season at the Bakersfield Rumble for the Rig tournament at Bakersfield High School on Saturday.
