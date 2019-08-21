The Kingsburg High cross country team will have someone new at the helm this season.
Josh Woods, a computer science teacher at KHS, will enter his first year as the Vikings coach. It'll be his first coaching job in 10 years with his previous experience being at Orosi High, a program he implemented at the school.
Originally, Woods wasn’t planning on coaching again, but when the position became available, it was a great opportunity to return to the sport.
“Kingsburg has a real good cross country program and I mainly just want to keep that going,” Woods said. “To start the season, I’ve been trying to get to know the kids, get to know about the program because I’ll like to keep the continuity from last year’s program to this year, keep the kids comfortable in it, while at the same time, adding in my own ideas.”
Woods, a Fresno State graduate, was one of the first hires that new Kingsburg athletic director Scott Hodges made during this summer.
Hodges confirmed that former coach Robert Hernandez still teaches at KHS while assistant coach Amanda Hodges transitioned to a new job in Fresno. Amanda Hodges was also the Vikings track and field coach and that position remains vacant. Scott Hodges added that Hernandez is taking a break from coaching.
“We’ll miss Rob and Amanda, and [Woods] was a fantastic hire for us” Scott Hodges said.
Woods just entered his second year at KHS teaching computer science, which was a subject he also taught at Orosi High.
Being an on-campus teacher with previous coaching experience made Woods the ideal candidate for the position, Hodges said.
“To be able to find an on-campus coach with experience, it was a real blessing,” Hodges said.
During his tenure with the Orosi Cardinals, Woods started the cross country program because wanted to provide students an opportunity to compete in that sport.
“I was really into running myself and it’s something that I’ve developed a passion for and I wanted to share that with the kids out there,” Woods said. “Give them a chance to experience that sport since they didn’t have that opportunity out there.”
The Vikings will host two meets this season, the Kingsburg 2-Mile at the KHS campus on Sept. 14, and the John Seaman invitational at the Kingsburg Gun Club on Nov. 1.
Woods said both events have been a staple for the team and he wants to continue the program’ reputation of hosting “quality” events.
“They’re really big premier events and Kingsburg has put on high quality events for years,” Woods said. “The 2-mile one, I saw on the filer that this was the 28th annual, so they’ve been doing it for a long time and there’s 30-40 schools that came to it. I just want to ensure that we put on another high quality event and that the schools that come will be happy with the experience.”
