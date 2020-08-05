Winners of Hillblom Scholarships for 2020

KINGSBURG — Directors of the Larry L. Hillblom Foundation wish to acknowledge the winners of the annual scholarships for the graduating class of 2020, given in two categories: the Hillblom Memorial Scholarships and the Hillblom Vocational Scholarships. There were four winners of the Hillblom Vocational Scholarships this year.
They were Juan Garcia, who will pursue certification in Cosmetology from Lawrence & Co. For the first time since offering vocational scholarships, in 2007, three of the winners had all chosen to pursue certifications in Non-Destructive Testing at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. They are Judith Reyes, Jessica Suarez and Shaun VanderVelde. This year’s winner of the Memorial Scholarship was Kyle Peterson, who will be attending in Grand Canyon University and majoring in finance.
The Foundation joins with the families and friends of these graduates in extending its congratulations to all five of the winners.
