Two months before the Kingsburg High football team begin the 2019 season, Vikings coach David Wilson will be on the sideline at the 65th annual City/County All-Star game on June 14.
Wilson will served as head coach of the County team, which features a roster full of prep talent from schools in Fresno County and surrounding areas. The City team roster features players from schools located in the city of Fresno.
“It’s a prestigious honor to be the head coach for the City/County game,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the oldest, if not, the oldest still running all-star games going on California. It just means you’re doing something right when they pick you for that. It means a lot. It’s something I remember as a kid going to. I remember as a player and how important it was and then now as a coach.”
After leading the Vikings to a 10-3 season, Wilson was announced as the County head coach in February.
Wilson will coach five players from Kingsburg for the final time. Garrett Costi, Zachary Wilson, Andrew Hernandez, Bo Jackson, and Jadon Spomer were the five Vikings selected to play.
Costi, Wilson, and Hernandez will play offensive line for the County team. Jackson and Spomer, who both played offense and defense in 2018, are listed on the roster as running backs.
Jackson was Kingsburg’s leading rusher last season with 1,021 yards on the ground. He also had a team-high of 12 rushing touchdowns. Spomer rushed for 278 yards, but averaged seven yards per carry and scored a total of four touchdowns.
The Vikings’ five all-stars is tied for the most on the County team with Buchanan and Central.
“Those five guys are well deserved,” Wilson said. “Those guys done a lot in their four years here at the high school and they really set the groundwork we got going moving forward. So it’s nice to reward them and they earned it.”
Selma’s Patrick Angelo was also selected to the County team and is listed on the roster as a running back. Angelo rushed for 279 yards and scored a total of seven touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving). He was the only Bear selected to play in the game.
Other notable names on the County team include Buchanan’s Jalen Cropper and Central’s Trent Tompkins. Cropper, a receiver, is a Fresno State commit and Trent Tompkins, a UC Davis commit, broke the Central Section record for most touchdown passes (65) and yards (5,001) in a season.
“There are some really good athletes that we’ll get to see,” Wilson said. “Guys that are [NCAA Division I] recruited, actually already signed, so it’s neat that they decided to play.”
The game showcases the Valley’s top seniors from the past season and it’s considered the longest running all-star event in the state.
The 65th annual City/County game will be played at Deran Koligian Stadium at Central High School on June 14th. The all-star showdown is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.
