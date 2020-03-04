Viveros reaches CIF State podium, places seventh

BAKERSFIELD - For the first time in seven years, Kingsburg had a representative on the podium at the CIF State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Vikings 138-pounder Jonathan Viveros finished in seventh place at the state tournament, which occurred at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29. Viveros is the program’s first state placer since Javier Gasca finished third in 2013.
The junior earned his spot at the podium after defeating Righetti’s Matt Rodriguez 6-3 in the seventh place match.
Viveros went 5-2 throughout the three-day tournament, advancing as far as the quarterfinals in the championship bracket. He improved from a 2-2 mark in last year’s tourney and competed at the tournament for the third consecutive season.
The junior fell 11-1 to Gilroy’s Henry Porter in the quarterfinals. Prior to his first loss, Viveros won his previous three matches.
Wrestling in the consolation bracket, Viveros stayed alive with a 4-3 win over Del Oro’s Evan Ivaldi, but the junior would fall 15-7 to Servite’s Joshua Medina before the seventh place match. Viveros was the No. 6 seed in the bracket.
Viveros was Kingsburg’s only state qualifier after finishing in second place at the CIF Central Section Masters tourney. Viveros was also the runner-up at 138 pounds at the Central Section Division I tournament.
