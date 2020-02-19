Viveros finishes as finalist at Central Section D-I tourney

LEMOORE - Kingsburg’s Jonathan Viveros placed second at the CIF Central Section Division I tournament at Lemoore High School on Saturday.
The junior fell to Buchanan’s Kyler Lake in the 140-pound finals and was pinned with one second left in the second period. Before making the finals, Viveros, the No. 5 seed in his bracket, defeated the No. 4 and top-seeded guys in his weight class.
“He just got to finish off the matches,” Vikings coach Coleman Hammond said. “Just got to finish off the matches.”
Viveros started the finals by earning two points on a takedown and he would lead 2-0 after the first period. Lake started the second period in the bottom position and would cut Viveros lead to one point after escaping.
Lake had a stalling warning later in the period, but the Buchanan Bear took down Viveros and proceeded to put him on his back and earn a pin.
“Definitely not how I wanted it to end up,” Viveros said. “It’s good to get it over with right now so I could fix what I need to fix and get ready for the state tournament.”
Viveros qualified for the finals after defeating top-seeded Matt Rodriguez of Righetti in the semifinals. The junior earned a 7-2 victory after scoring on a takedown and a three-point near fall in the first period, followed by another takedown in the third.
In the quarterfinals, Viveros earned a 4-1 win over Clovis North’s Zach Watts, the bracket’s No. 4 seed. Viveros earned two points in both the first and third periods on a takedown. The junior started the two-day tournament by pinning Mission Oak’s Isaac Valencia in the round of 16. Valencia had an 8-0 lead over Viveros until the Viking earned a pin in the second period.
“He kind of solidified himself as a top-four guy in the state at 40s,” Hammond said. “It was a good weekend.”
Viveros is among seven Vikings that have officially qualified for the CIF Central Section Masters tournament this weekend. Other Vikings that will compete are Josh Tartaglia (115 pounds, eighth place), Josh Longoria (122, 10th), Xsavier Jimenez (147, seventh), Cal Muxlow (162, ninth), Alfred Carpenter (172, 10th) and Eli Smith (197, eighth).
Those who place in the top 10 in their respective weight class qualifies for the Masters tourney. Trace Jackson will be an alternate after finishing at 11th in the 184-pound division.
“We have to significantly improve next week if we want to get all eight to state,” Hammond said. “We got a good chance to do it. It's just going to be doing everything perfectly this week and having great practices and having great weight cuts. We got two days of some tough tough wrestling next week. You could lose most of your team that way or you could get everybody through. You just don't know.”
The Masters tourney will occur at Hoover High School on Friday and Saturday. The top 10 placers from the tournament will move on to the CIF State meet on Feb. 27-29 in Bakersfield.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com