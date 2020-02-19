Viveros finishes as finalist at Central Section D-I tourney

LEMOORE - Kingsburg’s Jonathan Viveros placed second at the CIF Central Section Division I tournament at Lemoore High School on Saturday.

The junior fell to Buchanan’s Kyler Lake in the 140-pound finals and was pinned with one second left in the second period. Before making the finals, Viveros, the No. 5 seed in his bracket, defeated the No. 4 and top-seeded guys in his weight class.

“He just got to finish off the matches,” Vikings coach Coleman Hammond said. “Just got to finish off the matches.”

Viveros started the finals by earning two points on a takedown and he would lead 2-0 after the first period. Lake started the second period in the bottom position and would cut Viveros lead to one point after escaping.

Lake had a stalling warning later in the period, but the Buchanan Bear took down Viveros and proceeded to put him on his back and earn a pin.

“Definitely not how I wanted it to end up,” Viveros said. “It’s good to get it over with right now so I could fix what I need to fix and get ready for the state tournament.”

