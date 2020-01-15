KINGSBURG - Colby Charles, Joey Sanchez and Nate Towsley all scored in double figures in Kingsburg’s 71-55 win over Dinuba at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
It was the second Central Sequoia League victory and the seventh consecutive win for the Vikings (17-1, 3-1 CSL). It was the first league loss and third overall defeat for Dinuba (16-4, 3-1 CSL) this season.
Charles and Sanchez each put in 14 points while Towsley scored 13. Jason Gunn and Matthew Ruegge each had a productive night scoring eight points. Charles, Towsley and Ruegge were vital for the Vikings in the fourth quarter, combining for 20 of Kingsburg’s 22 points over the final period.
“Everybody contributed,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said. “Some guys really stepped up. I’m proud of them.”
Towsley scored all 13 of his points in the second half. Charles was held without a basket in the second and third quarters after seven points in the first.
The Vikings entered the fourth quarter with a 49-38 lead and the Emperors would cut the score multiple times, but Kingsburg always responded. After Dinuba narrowed the margin to 51-44 - the closest the score would be in the final quarter - the Vikings answered with a 10-1 run to extend their lead to 61-45 with 5:23 to play. The Emperors called a timeout after a dunk from Charles made it a 16-point game.
“They’re dogs, so I knew that we had to keep the pedal on the medal,” Charles said. “We just had to keep going. We couldn’t give them any chances to come back because they would. They’re capable of doing that. They have done it in the past and we just wanted to learn from our mistakes, especially last season we had a close one. We lost by two at the end of the game.”
Dinuba cut the score to 10 points (62-52) with over three minutes to go, but the Vikings had another answer with a three pointer from Ruegge, which started a 9-3 run to end the game.
“They stay focused, they didn’t get comfortable,” Brown said. “That’s what we were telling them the whole week, ‘Don’t get comfortable no matter how much you get ahead because these guys will fight back.’”
Kingsburg led 17-10 after the first quarter and 31-27 at halftime. The lead changed four times in the first and twice in the second.
Dinuba’s largest lead of the game was a five-point 26-21 advantage in the second quarter and the Vikings went back ahead after Ruegge and Gunn each made a shot from beyond the arc. Gunn’s three pointer gave the Vikings a 27-26 lead with 1:28 left in the second. It would be the final lead change of the game.
The Emperors would tie the game 27-27 on a free throw moments later, but a basket from Sanchez put the Vikings on top 29-27 with 52 seconds left in the first half. The second quarter would be the only period that Dinuba outscored Kingsburg.The Emperors outscored the Vikings 17-14 in the quarter.
Kingsburg held Dinuba to under 20 points in each quarter and outscored the Emperors 18-11 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth.
“I kept on telling everybody to stay composed,” Sanchez said. “Every single time they’re hitting a three, their crowd is getting pumped up. Timeouts and all that stuff, I just tell everybody to stay composed, be calm and just take care of the ball. I thought we did a good job of that.”
Dinuba’s Isaak Flores scored a game-high 15 points and Freddie Sanchez had 11.
After defeating the Emperors, the Vikings had four double-digit scorers in a 63-35 blowout win over Central Valley Christian on Thursday. Kingsburg outscored the Cavaliers 38-11 in the second half.
Towsley recorded a double double with a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds, Charles scored 13 while Ruegge and Korey Koskoski each had 10. The 28-point blowout was the Vikings’ eighth win in a row and their third CSL victory of the season.
In the CSL standings, Kingsburg is currently in a second place tie with Dinuba and both teams are a half game behind Hanford West (13-6, 4-1 CSL).
The Vikings will host Exeter (3-14, 0-4 CSL) tonight at 7 p.m. Kingsburg swept the season series over the Monarchs last season. After, the Vikings will play rival Selma (7-14, 3-2 CSL) on the road on Friday. Tip-off for the rivalry matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m.
