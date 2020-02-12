Vikings top Cavaliers in physical game

KINGSBURG - In a game where Kingsburg struggled to score in the second half, the Vikings found a way to win against a physical Central Valley Christian team.
The Vikings defeated the Cavaliers 56-48 in a Central Sequoia League home game on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Two days later, the green and gold routed Exeter in a 84-46 victory.
Kingsburg improved to 23-3 overall and 8-3 in the CSL after last week’s games. They were much needed wins after receiving their third league loss to Dinuba on Friday, Jan. 31. The Vikings had a chance to clinch at least a share of the CSL championship heading into their Tuesday matchup against rival Selma. The rivalry game took place after press time.
“A win is a win,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said after the win against the Cavaliers. “CVC always plays tough and physical so that’s good for us to make sure we’re playing physical. We stepped up and hit enough free throws and made enough plays to pull it out.”
The Vikings struggled to generate offense in the beginning of the third and fourth quarters. Kingsburg didn’t score its first basket of the second half until 3:16 left in the third. The Vikings’ first points in the fourth came with 4:56 remaining. Nate Towsely scored the team’s first points in the third on a three pointer and Jason Gunn had the Vikings’ first basket in the fourth.
Towsley scored six of the team’s 12 points over the final period. Four of his fourth quarter points came on the free-throw line.
“It feels good, but we only want to go up from here,” Towsley said. “We only have a few regular season games left and then playoffs. Playoffs are a big deal this year so we want to be ready for that.”
Kingsburg led 44-30 after the third and CVC would go on to score the first six points of the final period, cutting the Vikings’ lead to eight. Gunn’s basket and a three-point shot from Colby Charles extended their lead to 13 points. The Cavaliers scored the next six points on free throws to get within seven points.
Towsley proceeded to extend the Vikings’ lead 51-42 on a basket with 2:20 to play. After the Cavaliers cut the score 54-48, CVC was forced to foul inside the final minute. Towsley was fouled and he sealed the game on two free throws with 18.8 seconds on the clock.
“We don’t want to stop winning,” Towsley said. “Keep playing our game, focus on us...I just want to keep getting wins. I don’t want to lose another game this year.”
The Vikings were outscored 18-12 in the fourth with 12 of the Cavaliers points coming from free throws. Kingsburg outscored CVC 10-5 in the third. Gunn’s basket was the only time he scored in the game. Charles’ fourth quarter three pointer was the only time he scored in the second half.
CVC gained its only lead of the game in the second quarter on a basket from Noah Berry with 6:12 remaining in the first half. Cavaliers led 20-18 and wouldn’t lead for the rest of the game after Charles made a shot from beyond the arc on the ensuing possession. Those points started a 16-2 run for the Vikings.
Kingsburg led 18-15 after the first quarter and went into halftime ahead 34-25.
Towsley and Charles each scored a team-high 11 points, Jose Martinez added nine and Logan Byrum had eight.
“We’re thinking every game right now is a playoff game,” Byrum said. “I think that’s what’s keeping us pushing and we just have that mentality of ‘If we lose, we go home.”
Berry was the Cavaliers' only double-digit scorer, finishing with a game-high 18 points with 11 of them coming on free throws.
On Thursday, the Emperors fell to the Cavaliers 76-59, increasing the Vikings’ chances of a co-CSL championship heading into their final regular season game against Selma (11-17, 7-4 CSL).
Kingsburg last played rival Selma on Tuesday while the Emperors hosted Exeter on the same night (after press time). A win by both teams would’ve clinched a co-championship for the Vikings and Emperors.
A win by the Bears and a loss from the Emperors would’ve clinched a three-way tie between Selma, Kingsburg, and Dinuba.
Up next
The Vikings will compete in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs, which start on Feb. 18. As of press time, Kingsburg was ranked No. 1 in the division, according to MaxPreps. The Vikings have the most wins and the least amount of losses in the division.
Matchups and playoff seedings should be posted on the Central Section website this weekend.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com