Vikings top Cavaliers in physical game

Towsley scored six of the team’s 12 points over the final period. Four of his fourth quarter points came on the free-throw line.

“It feels good, but we only want to go up from here,” Towsley said. “We only have a few regular season games left and then playoffs. Playoffs are a big deal this year so we want to be ready for that.”

Kingsburg led 44-30 after the third and CVC would go on to score the first six points of the final period, cutting the Vikings’ lead to eight. Gunn’s basket and a three-point shot from Colby Charles extended their lead to 13 points. The Cavaliers scored the next six points on free throws to get within seven points.

Towsley proceeded to extend the Vikings’ lead 51-42 on a basket with 2:20 to play. After the Cavaliers cut the score 54-48, CVC was forced to foul inside the final minute. Towsley was fouled and he sealed the game on two free throws with 18.8 seconds on the clock.

“We don’t want to stop winning,” Towsley said. “Keep playing our game, focus on us...I just want to keep getting wins. I don’t want to lose another game this year.”

