SELMA - Hayden Yakligian scored four times while Jacob Peterson and Wyatt Ward each had three goals in Kingsburg’s 13-3 rout over rival Selma in the Central Sequoia League opener at Selma High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Vikings (6-7, 1-0 CSL) controlled the game with ball movement and they constantly shut down the Bears on defense.
“We’re at practice trying to improve everyday,” Kingsburg coach Grant Garcia said. “It’s good to see that in the pool.”
After the Vikings were up 3-1 in the first quarter, Kingsburg took a 8-1 lead at halftime after scoring five goals in the second quarter. Yakligian scored all four of his goals in the quarter while Peterson had his third with nine seconds to go in the half. Peterson scored his other two goals in the first quarter, which ended in a 3-1 lead for the Vikings.
In the opening quarter, David Remier scored the Vikings first goal while Selma’s Malakai Chavez had the Bears’ lone goal of the entire first half.
“We still might of came out a little bit to slow, a little bit flat I say” Garcia said about the first quarter.
Jace Peterson added to the Vikings lead with a goal while Liam Chase gave the Bears its second point of the day in the third quarter.
With a commanding lead in the fourth quarter, Kingsburg kept scoring with three goals from Wyatt and another one from Guy Torisi. Chase scored Selma’s final goal of the night in the final period.
For the Bears (1-6, 0-1), head coach Jaime Casey said this season is about progress, which he’s already seen from last year.
“I feel like these guys have turned the corner, they’re starting to play real water polo,” Casey said. “We were outmatched, certainly on individual defensive skills, Kingsburg matched up against our offensive players and they were pretty much able to have they way to shut us down, but we were able to still run our offense and we didn’t get beat on the swimming end of it.”
With a young team featuring multiple sophomores and guys new to the sport, Casey said the team has improved on its swimming from year’s past.
“In the past, Kingsburg has had much faster guys than what Selma has had and they’ve been able to just swim all over us,” Casey said.“With this squad, they can't out swim us anymore. We feel pretty comfortable about that.”
On Oct. 1, the Bears fell 13-10 to Hanford West at home while the Vikings played Exeter at the Crandell Swim Complex. Final score of the Vikings game was unavailable to the Enterprise Recorder.
Selma last played Dinuba at home on Monday (after press time) and will continue CSL play at Exeter today. As for Kingsburg, the boys will host the Emperors today. Game time for the Vikings and the Bears games are both set for 7 p.m.
The two rivals will meet again at Kingsburg on Oct. 17.
