KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg boys basketball faced its toughest test of the season so far at the 69th Annual Kingsburg Lions Club Classic on Saturday.
In the third place game, the Vikings (8-0) gutted out a 67-61 win over the Fowler Redcats (7-2) to remain unbeaten. Kingsburg’s 8-0 start is the first time the Vikings have started a season undefeated since the 2007-08 campaign. That season, Kingsburg started the year at 6-0.
“I’ve been waiting for a game where we had to show some grit and see how we bounce back,”Vikings head coach Todd Brown said. “Most of our games we’ve been up primarily the whole game. It was good to get a game like this. I’ve learned about these guys a little bit on how they responded.”
Kingsburg went 4-0 in the tournament with three of those wins ending in a double digit margin. The Vikings first seven wins of the season were won by an average of 21 points. Kingsburg played in third place game due to Dinuba, who had a similar record in the same pool, finished with a higher point differential during the first three days of the tournament.
The Vikings had point differential of plus-68 compared to the Emperors’ number of plus-87.
In the Vikings’ victory over the Redcats, Kingsburg faced a 14-point deficit - its largest of the game - in the second quarter. Fowler took a 24-20 advantage in the second quarter and pushed its lead to 34-20 with a 10-0 run to begin the quarter.
The Vikings got within four points after going an 12-2 run that made the score 36-32. Fowler went into halftime up 38-32 after Josh Barela drained a midrange buzzer beater.
Kingsburg took the lead in the third quarter on a three-pointer from Joey Sanchez. The Vikings were trailing by one point before Sanchez’s three pointer gave them a 42-40 lead. Kingsburg would continue the quarter with a 16-2 run before the quarter ended with the Vikings up 50-45.
The Redcats would get within three points twice in the fourth quarter, but after a 54-51 lead for Kingsburg, the Vikings distanced themselves with a 10-point 61-51 advantage - their largest of the game - that catapulted the green and gold to victory.
“I was telling them ‘I want to see us get a little bit better each game,’” Brown said. “It’s still early in the season, for me, I’ve never had this much success early in the season and I want to make sure that we’re not getting complacent that we’re not feeling too good about ourselves. There’s a fine line between ‘Hey be proud of what you’re doing’ and ‘Hey we have tough games coming.’”
You have free articles remaining.
Against the Redcats, the Vikings were led by junior guards Nate Towsley and Colby Charles, who both scored in double-digit figures. Towsley scored 19 points while Charles had 17. Both guys are two of nine returning players from last year’s team that went 14-14 (6-6 in Central Sequoia League) and played in two playoff games.
Kingsburg was the No. 7 seed in last year’s Central Section Division IV playoffs and earned a 60-43 first round victory over Sierra Pacific before being eliminated in the quarterfinals with a 60-33 loss to Central Valley Christian. Last year’s 14-14 season provided the program’s most wins and best winning percentage (.500) under Brown.
With a team full of depth and playoff experience, the Vikings are eager to make a Division IV championship appearance at Selland Arena.
“We want it, we want it bad,” Charles said. “Me personally, I just want to give everything I have and I know they want it to. You could see whenever we play. We just give everything and I love that about us. That’s my favorite thing about us.”
Towsley said this year’s team is “hungry” for a Central Section title run.
“We really want to go far,” Towsley said. “I think this might be the best start in a long time for Kingsburg, so it feels good to be part of that team and I really hope we could take it as far as we could get.”
In their other games at the Lions Club Classic, the Vikings notched victories over McFarland (77-45), Hanford (73-51), and Golden West (58-44). Towsley and Jason Gunn were the only Kingsburg representatives on the All-Tournament team.
Dinuba defeated Porterville 65-54 in the championship game of the Lions Club Classic on Saturday. Josh Magana of the Emperors was the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
The Vikings last started Central Sequoia League play on the road against Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will continue CSL play on the road against Hanford West on Dec. 17.
“I’ve had a lot of good players, no disrespect to them, but as far as a full team, top to bottom, this is definitely my strongest team,” Brown said. “I think the past teams, they come support us, they would agree with that. Top to bottom, it’s an awesome thing to have so many guys you could put in the game and do things. It’s hard to even get them all in there sometimes because they deserve it, they’re working their tails off everyday. It’s a good group of guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.