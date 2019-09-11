KINGSBURG - The Vikings started Central Sequoia League play with a 7-2 win over the Immanuel Eagles (3-2, 0-1 CSL) on their homecourt on Thursday.
Kingsburg (3-1, 1-0 CSL) officially clinched the win in singles by finishing 5-1 in those matches. The opening CSL victory was a bounce back match after the Vikings fell 6-3 to Lemoore in non-league action two days prior.
“It was a good win. Immanuel is a good team,” Kingsburg head coach Tom Gramza said. “They were not pushovers. The girls, they hit well, they moved well, they compete well.”
“I think Immanuel was tougher than Lemoore, actually. We had a good hard practice yesterday and they got fired up. They really stepped up today.”
Margaud Gales, Zoey Van Buerden, Hannah Hjelm, Ekpreet Virk, and Abby Jobe were the girls victorious in singles. Gales, the No. 1 player, improved her singles record to 4-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Gales, a foreign exchange student from France, has been a tremendous addition to the team, Gramza said.
“It was like a Christmas present,” Gramza said. “We had no idea who she was. She showed up and she obviously played before…..The thing I love is she mixed in with the other girls well. She is not strong at English, but she’s very sweet and she’s very go with the flow ...It's fun to have her. I just have to get better at French. Google translate is saving my life”
Van Buerden earned her first singles win of the season with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. The No. 2 player was relieved that she finally got on the win column.
“It’s very good,” Van Buerden said. “It’s frustrating that it hadn’t happened before, but it felt good. She was a good player.”
Van Buerden teamed up with Gales in the No. 1 doubles match, earning a 8-2 victory. Van Buerden said she had a time playing alongside Gales.
“She saves you from everything and I feel kind of bad, but she’s very fun to play with,” Van Buerden said. “She’s very nice. You think if you miss it, she’s going to be mad, but she’s not.”
Van Buerden is one of three returners from last year’s team that finished as the runner up in the Central Section Division IV playoffs. Hjelm and Virk are the other returners from last season’s squad.
Hjelm earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 3 singles match, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 victory for Virk in the No. 4 match, while Jobe was victorious 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 matchup. Katie Tikkamen was the lone Viking to lose in singles, falling 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 5 match. Jobe was slotted into the No. 6 spot while regular starter Megan Stahl was unavailable to play.
Tikkamen and Jobe were the only freshmen in the singles lineup for Kingsburg and Gramza said both girls had solid performances.
“They both fought really hard,” Gramza said. “Katie loss, but her girl played well and they played a tough match and that’s all you could ask. Hopefully, they develop into better players, but they’re having fun.”
In the other doubles matches, Hjelm and Virk clinched a 8-2 victory in the No. 2 matchup while Ahleena Coolidge and Abby Pettit fell 5-8 in the No. 3 match.
The Vikings last played CSL opponent Hanford West in a road match on Tuesday (after press time).
Kingsburg will host Tulare Western in a non-league game on Thursday. After, the Vikings will continue CSL play at home against Dinuba on Sept. 17.
