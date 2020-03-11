Vikings' season ends in regional semifinals

KINGSBURG - Kingsburg finally got its first win against state competition, but two days later, the Vikings fell short of reaching the finals.
A late goal from top-seeded Branson was the difference in a 1-0 loss for No. 4 seed Kingsburg in the CIF Northern California Division IV Regional semifinals on Thursday, March 5.
The Bulls scored their goal in the 65th minute after the ball bounced off the hands of Vikings goalkeeper Brianna Vela, who made a fantastic save on the play, Kingsburg coach Scott Hodges said.
Once the ball left Vela’s hands, Branson striker Caitlin Evers kicked the ball into the net.
“I would say the first half was probably 50/50 where they were on us and we were on them,” Hodges said. “Back and forth, we had a couple of corner kicks that we really had good chances on and in the second half, probably the first 15 minutes, we were on them. We were getting a lot of good shots off and a lot of good plays and a lot of good ball movement and it kind of went back to that 50/50 game again.”
The Vikings didn’t capitalize on various free kick opportunities and the Bulls’ smaller pitch limited Kingsburg’s offense. Marissa Montelongo, Denise Elias, and Shelby Reed attempted the free kicks.
Branson’s pitch was 105 yards long and 67 yards wide, which meets the regulated CIF requirements, Hodges said. The pitch was also on artificial turf, which is a surface that the girls are not used to playing on.
“It was very difficult for us to run the system that we normally play where we open things up and move the ball around,” said Hodges, who wanted to make clear that the smaller pitch and turf weren’t excuses for the loss. “We made some adjustments at halftime and even with the adjustments that the girls made, the field was so small, we just couldn’t get anything going.”
Hodges added that the Bulls were a great team and his girls “battled” and “stayed focused” throughout the game.
Two days earlier, Kingsburg earned its first state playoff win in program history with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Ripon in the first round. It was the third year in a row that the Vikings hosted a regional game and it was their fourth straight appearance in the state playoffs.
In the previous three seasons, Kingsburg suffered heartbreak losing in the first round - twice on penalty kicks and being shut out 1-0 last year.
“This is what we’ve been working on since we started and just finally that we broke the curse, it feels great,” said Montelongo, who played in those previous state playoff games. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team.”
Montelongo scored both goals for the Vikings, ending her senior season at 31. It was her second consecutive 30-goal season and the fourth straight year that she has recorded at least 20 goals in a single season.
Montelongo, a two-sport signee at Saint Mary’s College, ends her prep soccer career at 122 goals and will conclude into her senior year on the softball diamond.
The senior put Kingsburg on the board in the fourth minute on a play where Montelongo broke away from defenders after she was set up on a pass from Shelby Reed.
Montelongo crossed the Indians’ final third multiple times in the first and second halves before sealing the Vikings’ fate on a goal in the 74th minute.
After a pass from Denise Elias, Montelongo ran past two defenders and Ripon’s Bianca Toledo caught up to the striker, which followed a battle of possession between the two. Montelongo won the ball and drove to the middle of the box where she attempted a shot with her left foot, which landed in the middle of the net.
Throughout the game, Kingsburg controlled time of possession, as the Vikings constantly got into the Indians’ attacking third and Montelongo, Shelby Reed, and Emma Price winning the ball on several occasions.
“It’s a huge achievement, we’ve been working so hard for the past four years to move to that next level,” Price said about advancing to the regional semifinals. “Just to get there is a big goal and we’re very happy we got it.”
Prior to the first round, Kingsburg had to wait a week to play due to other sections completing its playoffs. Hodges said his team had the best practice all year on the Friday heading into the first round match.
“The girls were just lights out, they were focused,” Hodges said. “They were high energy, just crisp and clean and it showed tonight. I thought we were the dominant team.”
The Vikings end the 2019-20 campaign at 21-8-2 overall and 12-0 in CSL. It was the program’s fourth consecutive time of winning at least 20 games.
Hodges looks to continue building off this season, which included the program’s fourth consecutive Central Section and Central Sequoia League titles. The previous three Section titles were in Division IV before conquering Division III this year. Kingsburg finished undefeated in the CSL in each year it won the league.
The Vikings will lose five seniors including key figures Montelongo, Elias, and Price. All three were among many of the program’s cornerstones during the team’s four-time Central Section title run.
Despite losing those girls, Hodges said he expects to field a stronger team next year.
“The seniors know this is nothing against them at all because these seniors are absolutely phenomenal, but we’re going to be better next year,” Hodges said. “We have an incoming group of players that are absolutely committed to the program. These five seniors, were going to miss them tremendously, but the group that we have is just as hard working. They’re going to get back to work after a few weeks off and I’m absolutely excited about next season and what next season is going to look like.”
Montelongo has impressive week in softball
After scoring two goals in the Kingsburg’s state playoff win, Montelongo capped off her night by hitting a grand slam and a three-run home run for the softball team in a 15-5 home win over Coalinga on March 3.
Montelongo was 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and seven RBIs. Before the soccer match against Branson, Montelongo played during the Vikings’ visit to Buchanan for a tournament. In a 3-3 tie against Central on March 4, Montelongo was 3-for-3 with an RBI and triple.
Two days after her soccer season concluded, Montelongo hit a home run during a 2-for-3 performance in a game against El Diamante. Kingsburg defeated the Miners 5-3. As a team, the Vikings went 1-2-1 at the tourney.
