Vikings' season ends in regional semifinals

“The girls were just lights out, they were focused,” Hodges said. “They were high energy, just crisp and clean and it showed tonight. I thought we were the dominant team.”

The Vikings end the 2019-20 campaign at 21-8-2 overall and 12-0 in CSL. It was the program’s fourth consecutive time of winning at least 20 games.

Hodges looks to continue building off this season, which included the program’s fourth consecutive Central Section and Central Sequoia League titles. The previous three Section titles were in Division IV before conquering Division III this year. Kingsburg finished undefeated in the CSL in each year it won the league.

The Vikings will lose five seniors including key figures Montelongo, Elias, and Price. All three were among many of the program’s cornerstones during the team’s four-time Central Section title run.

Despite losing those girls, Hodges said he expects to field a stronger team next year.