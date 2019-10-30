KINGSBURG - Six different players found the endzone for Kingsburg while its defense recorded its third shut out of the season in a dominating 53-0 home win over Hanford West on Friday.
The undefeated Vikings (9-0, 4-0 CSL) will play for the Central Sequoia League championship against rival Selma (8-1, 4-0 CSL) at Reedley High School this week. It will be the 87th meeting between the opposing schools.
“When it comes down to our two schools, it doesn’t matter what the records are,” Kingsburg coach David Wilson said about the upcoming matchup. “If you just say Kingsburg versus Selma, it’s a big game. Our kids were brought up to know that’s a big game and the last few years, it’s been a highly competitive game.”
As for matchup against Hanford West, it was senior night for Kingsburg, who gained 532 total yards with 347 of them coming on the ground. Defensively, the Vikings held the Huskies to 25 total yards and took the ball away four times. Hanford West rushed for 28 yards while failing to generate any offense through the air with -3 yards.
Alfred Carpenter rushed for a game-high 121 yards and a touchdown on four carries, followed Blake Spomer gaining 61 yards on three rushing attempts while Cole Dias carried the ball four times for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s nice to have a group of guys that you could go through when you need them,” Wilson said. “It’s the first time since we had that three-man complement since week one, probably week two.”
After attempting 49 passes through two starts, Travis Hall only threw the ball eight times, but he had six completions for 185 yards and a touchdown. Hall showed off his athleticism with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. He ran for a 7-yard score in the second quarter.
His only touchdown pass of the night was a 65-yard completion to Blake Spomer on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Spomer had two receptions for 89 yards.
The Vikings continued rolling in the first quarter with two touchdowns from Dias and a score from Carpenter. Dias found the endzone from 4 and 11 yards out while Carpenter ran for the team’s biggest gain of the night on a 68-yard touchdown.
Going into the second quarter with a 26-0 lead, Kingsburg scored twice to go into the locker room with a 39-0 advantage. Spomer rushed for a 4-yard touchdown after Hall found the endzone.
“Being senior night, it was nice because we got to play a lot of people and play a lot of seniors,” Wilson said. “Obviously, Hanford West is down and they had some issues with everybody in our league, so we weren’t the first ones to shut them out, but our boys were mature about things, they played hard and went out there and played well.”
The Vikings played their reserves in the second half and the second-team unit continued to dominate the game with a touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters.
Eric Carrillo (2 yards) found the endzone in the third quarter while Rocha (5 yards) scored in the fourth. Noah Roacha had 72 yards on eight carries and Carrillo ran for 19 yards on three rushes.
The Vikings picked up 17 first downs and 14 of them came on the ground. Kingsburg only had three third plays and they converted two of them. The Vikings punted once, which came after their only failed third down situation.
Kingsburg’s defense held the Huskies to two first downs while holding Hanford West to a 14.3 percentage (1-for-7) on third down situations.
The Vikings recorded one sack along with their four takeaways, which were all fumble recoveries. Josh Jackson recorded the sack while Cal Muxlow had a tackle for loss.
Up next
The Vikings will look to capture the 2019 CSL championships when they face Selma at Reedley High School on Friday. Kingsburg will seek consecutive titles after clinching a co-championship with Dinuba and Central Valley Christian last season.
Since 2004, the Vikings are 12-3 in the series with their latest win being a 49-14 victory last season. Kingsburg will be playing for the top seed in the Central Section Division III playoffs along with the CSL title. Selma are aiming for a first round bye in the Division IV playoffs.
“It’s going to be two real good football teams playing against each other,” Wilson said. “It’s exciting to think about that. That’s the way a Kingsburg and Selma game should be.”
