KINGSBURG - After suffering its first loss of the season, the Kingsburg boys basketball team bounced back behind a strong fourth quarter to run away with an 85-62 non-league victory at home over the Reedley Pirates on Friday.
Heading into the game, Kingsburg (10-1, 1-1 CSL) and Reedley (11-2) were the top two ranked teams in Division IV of the Central Section, according to Maxpreps. It was the Vikings’ ninth double-digit victory this season. The Vikings outscored the Pirates 25-11 in the fourth quarter.
A 23-point win that could potentially impact playoff seeding, Kingsburg coach Todd Brown said he wasn’t concerned with the rankings before the matchup.
“I just want us to keep getting better,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of tough teams coming up. Reedley is a great team. Really well coached, they play really hard, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them again in the playoffs.”
Three days prior to the non-league victory, the Vikings fell 57-49 to Central Sequoia League opponent Hanford West on the road.
It was a loss that players described as humbling.
“That kind of just set us back down to ground zero,” guard Colby Charles said. “From there we could build. We could build from it.”
“It was a great lesson,” guard Nate Towsley said. “It was like ‘Alright we need to focus. Nothing is going to be given to us.’ So it definitely helped.”
Charles was one of five Vikings to score in double figures against the Pirates, leading the team with 21 points. Towsley scored 17 points, followed by 12 from Logan Byrum and 10 each from Korey Koskoski and Jose Martinez.
“We had players that made big plays,” Brown said. “Everybody, all the way down to the bench, made big plays at different times. Everybody contributed and our guys are stepping up and guys that need to be making plays are making plays.”
In a game that had a playoff atmosphere, the Vikings took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter where they would eventually go up by 10 points, but the lead would get dwindled down to five at halftime. A putback from Pirates’ guard Augie Villarreal made the score 37-32 before the buzzer.
Kingsburg gained a 17-point lead in the third quarter at 60-43, but the Vikings would go into the fourth quarter up by nine points. Reedley cut the Kingsburg’s lead to 60-51 after Pirates forward Leo Hernandez made a three pointer at the buzzer.
With Reedley creeping into Kingsburg’s lead, the Vikings held the Pirates scoreless for the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter along with extending their lead back to 17 points after an 8-0 run. After widening the gap to 18 points (75-59), Kingsburg ended the game on a 10-3 run.
“It was honestly just a team effort,” Charles said about the team’s fourth quarter performance. “From top to bottom, every single person contributed and that was just amazing to see. I’m sure the crowd loved it, I personally loved it, our coaches lived it. I love seeing everyone have fun and play great.”
The Vikings last played Porterville in the first round of the 69th Annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational at Redwood High School on Monday (after press time). The tournament will resume on Thursday and will commence on Saturday with games taking place at Redwood and Mt. Whitney high schools throughout the week.
“I’m expecting to play some really good teams,” Brown said. “It’ll be fun. We’re ready for another tournament. We’re looking forward to it.”
As of press time, Kingsburg’s opponent on Thursday was not determined. After the Visalia tournament, the Vikings will play Kerman as part of the Central Valley Showcase at Sanger High School on Jan. 4. Kingsburg will resume CSL play in a pivotal matchup with Dinuba at home on Jan. 7.
