KINGSBURG - For a team that has playoff aspirations, Kingsburg couldn’t shake off their struggles against Exeter on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
A second half goal from the Monarchs proved to be the difference in a 3-2 loss for the Vikings at home. It was the sixth consecutive loss for Kingsburg, who were 8-13 overall and 2-5 in the Central Sequoia League as of press time. The losing streak extended to seven games after a 2-0 loss to Selma on Friday.
“When it was late in the game, they get the goal and that’s what we’re lacking. We’re lacking that final goal,” Vikings coach Steven Vargas said. “We’re lacking that final goal to put teams away, we’re staying in games, but it’s that final goal to put teams away. It’s not there right now.”
Exeter (5-10, 4-3 CSL) broke a 2-2 tie and scored the go-ahead goal in the 45th minute on a penalty kick. The Vikings had plenty of chances to tie the game, but most of their shots narrowly missed the net.
In the 50th minute, Jacob Shelby missed a wide open net on a kick inside the box after he outran defenders. The freshman’s kick narrowly traveled past the right post.
Jacob Torres missed a penalty kick for Kingsburg on a shot that went over the top post in the 64th minute. Torres had another opportunity to get the equalizer in the 65th minute, but his wide open shot went past the left post. The senior was in the right side of the box when he attempt the goal.
A minute later, a shot from Shelby was blocked by the left hand of Exeter’s goalie.
“We have to finish,” midfielder Adan Duran said. “Finishing our plays and communicate more as a team.”
Exeter went ahead 2-0 in the first half with goals in the 23rd and 32nd minutes. Duran cut the Monarchs lead to one goal on a free kick in the 34th minute and Torres would tie the game three minutes later.
Torres’ goal in the 37th minute was a shot from the middle of the box to the right side of the net. Shelby had an assist on the play.
“We came out kind of reckless, but we shaped up before the first half ended and put two in to tie it,” Torres said. “We just overshot ourselves and panicked a lot towards the end of the game.”
During the Vikings’ seven-game losing streak, they have been outscored 3-21 and have been shut out five times. Three of those games were non-league contests against Farmersville (4-0), Fowler (2-0) and Golden West (4-0).
When Kingsburg returned to league action on Jan. 7, the Vikings were shut out by Dinuba 4-0 on and suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to Central Valley Christian on Jan. 9.
On Friday, Kingsburg fell 2-0 to Selma (7-7-2, 6-1 CSL) at the Immanuel Sports Complex. The game was played at neutral site due to the renovation of Staley Stadium.
The Vikings’ 2-5 CSL record has them in fifth place in the standings. With their chances of a league title looking diminished, Vargas said his team needs to connect and execute on their scoring opportunities.
“This game we really should’ve got,” Vargas said after the Exeter game. “I’m hoping it stops now, but pretty much it's really getting the upper hand and finishing when we have chances to take the lead. That’s not what’s happening right now.”
Kingsburg last played Immanuel at home on Tuesday (after press time). The Vikings have an upcoming league matchup at home against Hanford West (5-11, 1-5 CSL) tomorrow at 6 p.m.
