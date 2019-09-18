KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg cross country team hosted numerous schools from the Valley on its campus for the 27th Annual Kingsburg 2 Mile event on Saturday morning.
The event featured a total of 525 runners, who ran a course that started on the junior varsity baseball field and ended on the track inside Vikings Stadium.
For new Kingsburg head coach Josh Woods, it was his first time operating a meet, which gave him a new perspective on the sport.
“It was a stressful week, but we had a lot of continuity with volunteers and people helping with the meet,” Woods said. “That really helped a lot. I couldn’t have done it without our volunteers.”
Woods added that the meet was ran smoothly and he was happy how it turned out.
Selma’s Mya Rosas and Octavio Gonzalez were the only Bears to finish in the top 20 in their respective races while Kingsburg’s Ivan Gonzalez was the only Viking to accomplish the feat. The top 20 finishers in each race were awarded medals. The event featured eight races that were divided by gender and grade.
Rosas finished 17th in the sophomore girls race while Octavio Gonzalez placed 20th in the sophomore boys event. Ivan Gonzalez finished 18th in the junior boys race.
Bears head coach Haskell Hanson said his goal is for his runners to improve their times gradually leading into the Central Sequoia League finals meet.
“We’re going to work hard until the league meet, we’re not cutting any slack for the meets,” Hanson said. “The meets are just another workout.”
Hanson’s varsity team features multiple seniors, who are Juan Aragon, Noel Romero, Kevin Ramirez, Carlos Avendano, Christopher Rosas and Mari Vasquez.
Vasquez was close to a medal, placing 21st in the senior girls race while Aragon also finished 21st in the senior boys event. Romero finished 25th, followed by a 28th place finish from Ramirez, while Avendano was 35th and Rosas was 38th in senior boys event, which featured 83 runners.
“They really want to win league and I think they got a shot at it,” Hanson said about his seniors. “They just have to work hard and get it.”
The 83 runners were the third most competitors in an event behind 86 in the junior boys race and 87 in the sophomore boys race.
As for Woods, he said his runners “did great” and gave a “good” effort in their events. He added that the majority of his runners were out, but he expects to have a full squad this week.
“We had a slow start to the season,” Woods said. “We didn’t have all of our runners out today, but we should be full force next week and that’ll give us a few weeks to get ready for our first league meet.”
Buchanan High School was the only program to have a runner finish in the top three in each race.
The Vikings and Bears will compete at the Sanger Invitational on Saturday.
