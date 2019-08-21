The Kingsburg girls water polo team started the 2019 season this week with a new head coach and she is no stranger to the program.
Tris Abel, a KHS 2014 graduate, was hired as head coach this summer after former coach Emily Dewey transition to a position at a youth ministry for a church in Hanford. Dewey was the Vikings coach from 2016 to 2018.
Now that she’s stepping into Dewey’s shoes, Abel aims to continue the winning tradition of the program.
“The first thing I asked them was ‘What are your goals for the season?’ All of them said ‘Win Valley again,’” Abel said.
Abel was one of the first hires that new Kingsburg High athletic director Scott Hodges made this summer.
“I’m real excited about Tris Abel. She’s a local product of Kingsburg, graduated Kingsburg High School, played water polo for four years here,” Hodges said. “Young coach, she has a lot of energy and it’ll be great to have her.”
As a Viking, Abel was a water polo standout and also competed in swimming. Abel is also a Fresno Pacific graduate, where she played water polo her freshman year.
Her new position at KHS is her first coaching job at the high school level. Her previous coaching experience includes coaching teams for the Kingsburg Water Polo Club. She coached the 14-and-under team, along with the Splash Ball squad, which is younger children. She started coaching club ball after graduating from KHS.
Abel brings familiarity with the current roster, having coached current Vikings Sofia Righetti and Mikayla Vierra during her club coaching days. When she started playing, Abel was first coached by Sofia’s father, Mark Righetti.
“I love Emily and I feel comfortable with her, but I’ve known Tristian for almost my whole life,” Sofia Righetti said. “It’s nice having a familiar face [at practice.]”
Abel had four different consecutive coaches in high school, which is something she doesn’t want her current team to experience. She aims to hold the position for multiple seasons.
“We had a new coach all four years,” Abel said. “It’s hard to build a program when you’re cycling through coaches. It wasn’t until after I graduated, they started having consistency with that and I want to be able to give that to girls.”
During Dewey’s three-year tenure with Kingsburg, the Vikings were 57-31 overall including a 19-8 mark in the Central Sequoia League and a 7-1 playoff record, according to MaxPreps. In 2017-18, Kingsburg also won two consecutive Central Section Division III championships.
Coming off of its second-straight Valley Championship season, the girls’ expectations don’t change with Abel at the helm.
“Obviously to win Valley again, but we have to work really hard because we lost a couple of starters just like we did the year before” Sofia Righetti said. “If we work hard, I think we could do it again.”
Last season, the Vikings ended a 21-9 season with a 10-6 victory over Sierra Pacific in the Division III title at the Fresno State Aquatics Center. It was the second-straight year that Kingsburg defeated the Golden Bears. Sofia Righetti and Vierra - two of the team’s top four scorers in 2018 - expect to help lead the team to another successful season.
“We have a lot of new people coming out,” Vierra said. “There’s a lot of new potential coming out that we could work with.”
On Tuesday (after press time), Kingsburg opened the season on the road against Reedley in non-league action. The Vikings will host its first game of the 2019 campaign against Lemoore in another non-league game on Thursday. Game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.