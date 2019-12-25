KINGSBURG - In the Vikings only home dual match of the season, the Kingsburg High wrestling team fell 48-30 to the Central Grizzlies on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Josh Tartaglia (113 pounds), Jonathan Viveros (145), Cal Muxlow (160), and Alfred Carpenter (170) were the only Vikings to win their matches against a team from the Tri-River Athletic Conference. All four wrestlers won by pinfall while seven of Kingsburg’s losses ended in a pin.
“The big thing I take away is we gave up a lot of pins,” Kingsburg coach Coleman Hammond said. “We just made a lot of mistakes, even from some of our better guys, but it’s great to have these guys come in here. They’re good. I think they have a ton of guys honorable mention ranked in the Valley. “
It was the Vikings second and final dual match of the season, the first being a 54-24 victory on the road over Reedley on Dec. 10.
Tartaglia was the first wrestler to put points on the board after pinning his opponent with 32 seconds left in the first period.
Before Tartaglia’s win, Central had a 27-0 lead with three pins, a win by decision, and a forfeit. Kingsburg would gain six more points on a forfeit in the 132 pound weight class, but at that point the dual match was out of reach with the Grizzlies up 36-12.
After Central extended its lead to 42-12 with another pin, Viveros gave Kingsburg its second win of the night, earning a victory by pinfall in the second period.
“As a team we wanted to prove that we’re up there and we could hang with the big teams,” Viveros said. “We have some things to work on. We’ll fix it up and we’ll be right there.”
The Grizzlies proceeded to win the 152-pound bout before the Vikings ended the night on back-to-back wins from Muxlow and Carpenter.
Muxlow pinned his opponent with 27 seconds left in the second period while Carpenter captured his win during the first period.
“Cal did awesome,” Viveros said. “I haven’t seen him wrestle that good in awhile and he made a point today and Alfred, he also just came out there and set a big example for the team.”
With the dual match being the only time the Vikings will wrestle at their home gym this season, the team held senior night ceremonies for Carpenter, Ty Lewis, and Phillip Diaz before they took on Central.
Lewis was pinned with seven seconds to go in the second period of the heavyweight bout and was down 6-1 before the match ended. Carpenter took an early 2-0 lead before earning a pin with 1:09 left in the first period.
“I wasn’t trying to lose on my senior night,” Carpenter said.
The Vikings last competed at the 2019 Zinkin Classic at Buchanan High on Friday and Saturday. Viveros (145) and Lewis (285) both placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Viveros defeated Timothy McDonnell from Fountain Valley in an 8-2 final in the fifth place bout. Lewis had an 8-3 victory over Terrell Underwood of Toppenish-Washington to earn fifth place.
Kingsburg will return to the mat for the 2019 DeLiddo Classic at Lemoore High School on Dec. 28. The Vikings first tournament of 2020 will at the Doc Buchanan Invitational at Clovis High School on Jan. 3-4.
