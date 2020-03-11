Vikings falter late in first round of state playoffs

Clear Lake began the second quarter taking a one point lead after scoring the first five points of the period. The Cardinals scored a basket and made three of four free throws after a technical foul was called on Kingsburg. Clear Lake had a 20-19 advantage later in the quarter, but that would be the final time they had the lead in the first half, as Nate Towsley drained a 3-pointer to put the Vikings ahead.

Towsley scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter and his scoring total led the team. Towsley scored his remaining six points in the second quarter before he missed four 3-point attempts in the second half.

As a team, Kingsburg made 8-of-30 attempts (26.6 %) in the second half. In the third and fourth quarters, the Cardinals shot a field goal percentage of 64 on 16-of-25 attempts.

“At the end of the day, they hit their shots and we were missing ours,” Towsley said.

After the Vikings gained a five-point lead, the Cardinals answered back by making it a one-point game, but Kingsburg responded, scoring on each ensuing possession, and would go into halftime up 33-29.

The Vikings looked to have momentum in the second half, leading 39-33, but it shifted to the Clear Lake after they scored three times to tie the game, causing Brown to call timeout.