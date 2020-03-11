Vikings falter late in first round of state playoffs

KINGSBURG - An incredible season on the hardwood ends for Kingsburg.
The No. 7 seed Vikings fell in a 66-53 upset loss to No. 10 seed Clear Lake in the first round of the CIF State Northern California Division IV playoffs on Tuesday, March 3. It was the program’s first state playoff appearance in eight years with its last win coming in 2009. Kingsburg hosted a state playoff game in its previous appearance.
“I felt like we could’ve made a run in the state playoffs too, but once you get here, everybody is good,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said.
Kingsburg ends the 2019-20 campaign at 27-5 (8-4 CSL), tying for the program’s most wins and marking the best winning percentage in a single season. The program’s previous best record was a 27-7 season in 2002-03, according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett. The Vikings last 20-win season was in 2005-06.
“It’s really an important year for the program,” Brown said. “It’s probably one of the best seasons in the history of the school. I’m really proud of these guys, happy with these seniors, we were able to have this last season of their hard work.”
Kingsburg was down 8-12 early in the game, but they would tie it after a basket and two free throws. Those points started a 9-2 run to end the first quarter, which ended in a 17-14 lead for the Vikings.
Clear Lake began the second quarter taking a one point lead after scoring the first five points of the period. The Cardinals scored a basket and made three of four free throws after a technical foul was called on Kingsburg. Clear Lake had a 20-19 advantage later in the quarter, but that would be the final time they had the lead in the first half, as Nate Towsley drained a 3-pointer to put the Vikings ahead.
Towsley scored 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter and his scoring total led the team. Towsley scored his remaining six points in the second quarter before he missed four 3-point attempts in the second half.
As a team, Kingsburg made 8-of-30 attempts (26.6 %) in the second half. In the third and fourth quarters, the Cardinals shot a field goal percentage of 64 on 16-of-25 attempts.
“At the end of the day, they hit their shots and we were missing ours,” Towsley said.
After the Vikings gained a five-point lead, the Cardinals answered back by making it a one-point game, but Kingsburg responded, scoring on each ensuing possession, and would go into halftime up 33-29.
The Vikings looked to have momentum in the second half, leading 39-33, but it shifted to the Clear Lake after they scored three times to tie the game, causing Brown to call timeout.
Kingsburg regained the lead after the timeout, but the Cardinals couldn’t miss in the final minutes of the third quarter. A buzzer-beating three from Jaron Mertle capped off a 9-0 run for the Clear Lake and the Cardinals led 48-41 after the third quarter.
Mertle poured a game-high 27 points with 17 of them coming in the second half.
“They just played great, I just don’t know what to say,” Vikings junior forward Colby Charles said. “They were hitting shots, [Mertle] was hitting three threes or something crazy. He had the best game of his life and that’s what you could expect from someone in state. They’re going to give it their all.”
Martle made two straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter, extending his streak of shots from beyond the arc on three consecutive possessions. Those were the only three-pointers he made all game. From the third to fourth quarters, Martle made six straight shots.
Clear Lake led 54-41 after those threes and two free throws from Donavin Yaladez extended their lead 15 points.
Coming out of a timeout with 6:34 to play, Kingsburg still had hope after a 3-pointer from Korey Koskoski and a basket from Jason Gunn made it a 10-point game. The Cardinals extended their lead to 12 points shortly after and Koskoski drained another three to narrow the gap to nine points - the only time of the quarter that the Vikings got within single digits.
Clear Lake called a timeout after Koskoski’s second 3-pointer and the Cardinals went on an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 15 points with 1:14 remaining. Brown called another timeout and after Towsley missed a three, Kingsburg was forced to play the foul game.
The Vikings were outscored 37-20 in the second half.
“It was more of what they did,” Brown said. “Offensively, they were making tough shots, they were making long shots and I think they shot a really high percentage. Us offensively, we just got out of our rhythm and we weren’t hitting shots. We’ve had some games like that where we hadn’t made shots and it came back to bite us.”
Clear Lake’s Tyler Cerini had 15 points including a dunk in the fourth quarter and Charles scored 10 for the Vikings. Each team had two scorers in double figures. Jose Martinez scored nine points and Koskoski had seven for Kingsburg while Valadez and Darius Ford each had eight for the Cardinals.
The Vikings will lose key figures next season in Byrum, Gunn, Koskoski, Juan Ortega, and Joey Sanchez. Gunn and Sanchez started for the majority of the season while Byrum also made starts throughout the year and Koskoski and Ortega were solid contributors off the bench.
Brown said he’s going to miss the leadership of the seniors and that they were factors in building the program back from the bottom.
From his first year at the varsity level, Gunn witnessed the progression of the program.
“From going 9-19 my sophomore year to making history this year, personally, and as a team, it’s amazing,” Gunn said. “I’m glad I got to play with these guys and I love them.”
With the majority of the team returning next season, along with adding players from a junior varsity squad that went 11-0-1 in the Central Sequoia League, Brown expects to have a talented team on the floor next year.
As for next season, the expectation is clear for next year’s returners, as they will aim to build off of this year’s Central Section title run - the program’s first championship since 1956.
“Do what we did this year, hopefully more,” Towsley said. “I love these guys, I’ll miss our seniors, but I’m ready to work for next year.”
“Our goal is state,” Charles said. “Our goal is winning state and I’m not settling for anything less. That’s my goal and I’ll make sure that’s everyone else’s goal. State, we’re winning that.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com