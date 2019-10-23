KINGSBURG - For the Vikings to have a chance of winning a Central Sequoia League title, they had to take down first place Central Valley Christian in the process.
Kingsburg’s chances of a CSL championship became slimmer after being handed a 6-3 loss to CVC at the Larry L. Hillblom Tennis Complex on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Two days later, the Vikings fell to Exeter 5-4, dropping their record to 9-4 overall and 8-3 against league opponents.
The CVC Cavaliers (18-1 overall) went into the regular season finale at 11-0 on Tuesday (after press time). On the same day, Kingsburg played Selma at home to conclude the regular season.
Two of the Vikings league losses were to the Cavaliers - the first being a 8-1 defeat - but coach Luke Gramza applaud the effort in both of his team’s games against CVC this season.
“I’m proud of every girl on every court,” Gramza said. “They played their hearts out and they really focused on their game plan and improving it regardless of the score. A result is just that, it’s not what we focus on.”
Gramza said improvement on technique is vital for the girls before they head into the Central Section Division IV playoffs next week.
“Just clean up a couple of shots that I see as a recurring issue,” Gramza said. “Clean up a couple of those and just focus on the mentality of the game. Just keep staying positive and I think we’re in a great position for playoffs.”
In the latest meeting with CVC, Margaud Gales (No. 1 singles), Ekpreet Virk (No. 4) were responsible for the Vikings only wins in singles and the two were victorious in the No. 1 doubles match. Gales was clinched a 6-3, 6-1 victory to keep her undefeated streak going in singles. In the previous match against CVC, Gales earned Kingsburg’s only win.
Virk competed in the most competitive match of the afternoon, nailing a 4-6, 7-5, (10-3) victory in a tiebreaker. As for the win in doubles, Gales and Virk went out on top with an 8-5 win.
“Margaud’s singles match was great tennis all around,” Gramza said. “I was really impressed with No. 1 doubles and the No. 4 singles. They really turned their match around. They were both down, significantly, in both of those matches. To do that, takes a lot of guts and I’m really proud of that. They didn’t get rattled, they focused on what they needed to do and how they could execute it.”
Up next
The Vikings will compete at the CSL Finals at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Friday. After, Kingsburg will begin its playoff run on Oct. 30. The playoff seedings should be posted on the CIF Central Section website this weekend.
