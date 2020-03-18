Vikings drops CSL opener, loses 10th game

KINGSBURG - In Kingsburg High’s final athletic event before all spring sports were postponed, the Vikings fell to Immanuel in the Central Sequoia League opener.
Coming off its first win of the season, the Vikings had several miscues and missed opportunities in a 6-4 loss to Immanuel at home on Wednesday, March 11. It was a game that was scheduled for March 10, but was postponed due to the rainy weather.
“We had a few errors that made it a deciding factor,” Kingsburg catcher Jacob Gregory said. “We need to jump on the pitches more often earlier so we could start putting it in play.”
The Vikings drop to 1-10 overall this season and endured a tough schedule to start the year, as their first 11 opponents are a combined 45-24.
Kingsburg had a streak of one-run losses from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26, losing to Firebaugh, Paso Robles (twice), Reedley, Fowler, and Chowchilla. The games against Reedley, Fowler, and Chowchilla were part of the Central Valley Diamond Classic.
“Well, 1-10 has to do with the people we played,” Vikings coach Jim Cranford said. “We played some good teams, but we’re playing right with those teams. I think we had six one-run losses in a row, but we have to find a way to win.”
After two scoreless innings, Kingsburg got on the board in the third on an RBI-single from Jacob Gregory, who knocked in Jacob Torres from second. The Vikings 1-0 lead - their only of the game - would be lost after Immanuel scored twice in the top of the fourth.
Nevyn Santillan and Matt Tiger came around home on a throwing error from Kingsburg shortstop Ross Warholm, who was trying to complete a 4-6-3 double play. The Vikings tied it up in the bottom of the frame after Cristian Estrada scored on a passed ball.
The Eagles retook the lead, scoring two runs in the fifth on two other Kingsburg miscues. Immanuel’s Michael Kawagoe stole third and after a throw from Gregory went past third baseman Garrett Perkins, the Eagles second baseman crossed home plate. Ryan Fiesen added another run for Immanuel after he scored on a passed ball.
Kingsburg tied the game again in the bottom of the frame, taking advantage of miscues from the Eagles. Ethan Winslow scored on a passed ball and Beck drew an RBI-walk.
With a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Vikings left runners on second and third after Joey Sanchez struck out to end the inning.
You have free articles remaining.
Kingsburg left a total of 13 runners on base.
“We left a lot of guys on base,” Cranford said. “What wins championships and wins games is two-out base hits. “
Immanuel took a two-run lead in the seventh on an RBI-single from Trace Pires and RBI-double from Brown.
Kingsburg had two baserunners in the frame, but Adam Bratton was caught stealing after reaching on an uncaught third strike and Warholm filed out with Beck on second.
“We came off pretty strong in the beginning of the game,” Torres said. “We kind of slacked off towards the end, but we just needed to stay there, hit the ball, drive the ball, we needed to make plays.”
Last season, Kingsburg was 10-19 overall and were 4-8 in the CSL. Despite their losing record, the Vikings competed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs as the No. 12 seed. Kingsburg lost 11-0 to No. 5 seed Monache in the first round.
In the Vikings’ only win of the season so far, Kingsburg won 4-2 in nine innings over Chowchilla in its final game of the Central Valley Diamond Classic last Saturday.
The Vikings scored twice in the top of the ninth after tying the game in the sixth. Torres was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Gregory was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Kingsburg was scheduled to play at Hanford West on Tuesday, but on Friday, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District closed school and canceled all student activities including athletic events and practices until April 13 due to the coronavirus.
Schools in Kingsburg have been closed since Monday.
The decision came in the wake after several districts in the Valley canceled schools and non-essential events.
Before the cancellation was announced, the Vikings had seven games scheduled through April 13, according to MaxPreps. According to the KHS athletics website, the team was supposed to compete at the Fowler Baseball Classic on April 4 and April 6.
The next scheduled game for the Vikings is a CSL matchup against Immanuel on April 15.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com