Vikings drops CSL opener, loses 10th game

KINGSBURG - In Kingsburg High’s final athletic event before all spring sports were postponed, the Vikings fell to Immanuel in the Central Sequoia League opener.

Coming off its first win of the season, the Vikings had several miscues and missed opportunities in a 6-4 loss to Immanuel at home on Wednesday, March 11. It was a game that was scheduled for March 10, but was postponed due to the rainy weather.

“We had a few errors that made it a deciding factor,” Kingsburg catcher Jacob Gregory said. “We need to jump on the pitches more often earlier so we could start putting it in play.”

The Vikings drop to 1-10 overall this season and endured a tough schedule to start the year, as their first 11 opponents are a combined 45-24.

Kingsburg had a streak of one-run losses from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26, losing to Firebaugh, Paso Robles (twice), Reedley, Fowler, and Chowchilla. The games against Reedley, Fowler, and Chowchilla were part of the Central Valley Diamond Classic.

“Well, 1-10 has to do with the people we played,” Vikings coach Jim Cranford said. “We played some good teams, but we’re playing right with those teams. I think we had six one-run losses in a row, but we have to find a way to win.”