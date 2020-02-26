Vikings dominant in D-IV playoffs

KINGSBURG - After losing in the Central Sequoia League finale to rival Selma a few weeks ago, Kingsburg picked up its intensity in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.
The Vikings (25-4, 8-4 CSL) entered the postseason as the division’s top seed and had double-digit victories over No. 16 McLane in the first round and No. 8 Coalinga in the quarterfinals. Kingsburg faced No. 4 Washington Union in the semifinals on Tuesday (after press time).
It was the Vikings first trip to the semifinals since 2016, which was the first year of Todd Brown’s tenure as head coach. Kingsburg qualifies for the CIF State playoffs after advancing to the semifinals.
“I know the next game is going to be really tough,” Brown said after the Coalinga game. “We have to prepare hard, stay hungry and it’s good to keep advancing.”
Before the Vikings played Washington Union on Tuesday, junior guard Nate Towsley said the team’s playoff run was reminiscent of their performance at the 69th Annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational in December. The Vikings placed first at the tournament and had a plus-44 point differential during a 4-0 run.
“That’s what I feel and that’s what the team feels,” Towsley said. “We got to go put in the work and hopefully make our way to Selland.”
The Vikings used a balanced offense to earn a dominating 58-26 win over the Coalinga Horned Toads (19-8, 8-2 WSL) in the quarterfinals. The 32-point margin of victory was tied for the third largest for the Vikings this season. There were 10 different Vikings that scored, led by Towsley’s game-high 11 points.
“I love this team because we’re so deep, we don’t need one guy to stick out every game,” Towsley said. “We have so many amazing options and the whole team pulls together and we get good team wins like this.”
The second highest amount of points scored for Kingsburg were eight points apiece from Logan Byrum and Colby Charles. Joey Sanchez had seven points and Matthew Ruegge had six.
The Vikings controlled the game early, starting the first quarter on a 9-0 run and holding the Horned Toads scoreless until there was 4:32 left in the period. Coalinga didn’t reach double digits in any quarter.
Kingsburg led 13-4 after the first quarter and built a 30-10 advantage at halftime.
The Vikings started the second quarter on an 8-0 run and led as much as 22 points in the period. Kingsburg outscored the Horned Toads 17-9 in the third quarter and 11-7 in the fourth.
The largest lead of the game for the Vikings was 36 points (55-19) in the fourth quarter. Shortly after building that lead, Brown would play his reserves for the rest of the game.
“We had this one possesion where we were just swinging it, maybe like five passses and Joey hit a three in the corner,” Charles said. “This just caps off the whole night of what we did.”
Coalinga didn’t have a player that scored in double figures, as Devion Edwards was the Horned Toads leader at six points.
Kingsburg started its playoff run with a 70-47 victory over McLane (8-17, 1-9 NYL) on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
A Highlanders team that lost their previous eight games kept pace with the Vikings, as Kingsburg led 35-27 at halftime.
McLane cut the Vikings’ lead to six points after an opening third quarter basket, but Kingsburg put together a 15-2 run to increase its lead to 50-31. The Vikings led 52-35 after the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings held the Highlanders scoreless for over the first two minutes of the final period. McLane didn’t score in the fourth until there was 5:51 left to play. Kingsburg began the quarter on an 8-2 run to extend its lead to 60-39. The Vikings gained its biggest lead of the night, a 24-point 68-44 advantage, with 2:15 remaining.
Kingsburg outscored the Highlanders 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
“Our intensity was insane, we really just let it all out there,” Charles said. “Every single person from our seniors to our freshmen on the team. Man, we just let it all out there and it showed.”
Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Vikings were aiming for their first Central Section title appearance since 2010. The last time Kingsburg played at Selland Arena, the Vikings fell 56-42 to Sierra in the Division IV finals.
Kingsburg’s boys basketball program has not won a section championship since 1956. This year’s Division IV title game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at Selland Arena on Saturday.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com