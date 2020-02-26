Vikings dominant in D-IV playoffs

KINGSBURG - After losing in the Central Sequoia League finale to rival Selma a few weeks ago, Kingsburg picked up its intensity in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs.

The Vikings (25-4, 8-4 CSL) entered the postseason as the division’s top seed and had double-digit victories over No. 16 McLane in the first round and No. 8 Coalinga in the quarterfinals. Kingsburg faced No. 4 Washington Union in the semifinals on Tuesday (after press time).

It was the Vikings first trip to the semifinals since 2016, which was the first year of Todd Brown’s tenure as head coach. Kingsburg qualifies for the CIF State playoffs after advancing to the semifinals.

“I know the next game is going to be really tough,” Brown said after the Coalinga game. “We have to prepare hard, stay hungry and it’s good to keep advancing.”

Before the Vikings played Washington Union on Tuesday, junior guard Nate Towsley said the team’s playoff run was reminiscent of their performance at the 69th Annual Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational in December. The Vikings placed first at the tournament and had a plus-44 point differential during a 4-0 run.

“That’s what I feel and that’s what the team feels,” Towsley said. “We got to go put in the work and hopefully make our way to Selland.”