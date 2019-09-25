KINGSBURG - The Vikings overcame 16 penalties and two turnovers behind a stout defensive performance in a 20-0 shutout win over the winless El Diamante Miners (0-5) to cap off Kingsburg High’s homecoming week on Friday.
The non-league victory concluded Kingsburg’s preseason schedule, which ends with an unblemished 5-0 record for the Vikings. It’s the program’s first 5-0 start since 2013. Kingsburg will have a bye week before starting Central Sequoia League play against Exeter on Oct. 4.
“I think the bye week is coming at a great time,” Vikings head coach David Wilson said. “We’ll get some guys back hopefully for Exeter and when it’s all said and done we’re 5-0 in non-league We’ve accomplished our goal this far and we got a lot more challenges ahead of us. We got to go watch some film and fix some things and get some guys healthy and let’s go make a run. That’s our plan”
The Vikings committed 16 penalties for 165 yards. Both of those numbers were season highs. Wilson did credit the Miners defense for stopping his offense after they were constantly lost yardage from penalties.
“Sometimes you’re going to have those nights where the penalties just don’t go your way,” Wilson said. “It’s just something that you have to battle through. You can’t feel sorry for yourself, it’s just the way it is. We had some adversity tonight.”
Blake Spomer and Cole Dias scored the only touchdowns of the night while Brian Jimenez nailed two of three field goal attempts. Spomer rushed for a 2-yard touchdown while Dias ran into the endzone for a 7-yard score. Both touchdowns occurred in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, Spomer had a touchdown called back and nearly scored again, hurdling over an El Diamante player, but that play was negated with a penalty as well.
“I was frustrated because everything that we were doing just kept getting called back,” Spomer said. “It’s hard for us get momentum like that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The only time the Vikings scored in the second quarter was a 23-yard field goal from Jimenez that extended their lead 17-0, which would be the halftime score. Jimenez kicked the ball through the uprights in the third quarter, a 24-yarder, that served as the team’s final score of the night.
As for the defense, Kingsburg allowed a season-low 36 total yards and forced the Miners to punt seven times. The Vikings constantly contained El Diamante’s offense all night, allowing 0.9 yards per play and forcing the Miners to have a 15.4 percentage (2-of-13) on third down. El Diamante had 23 rushing yards and 13 yards through the air.
“Our defense is always very good,,” Vikings quarterback/safety Jett Jackson said. “I think we averaged 10 points against us all year...Our defense is always going to show up no matter what, so that’s always something good to rely on.”
Jackson led Kingsburg in rushing at 111 yards on 16 carries, but he struggled through the air with a completion percentage of 42 %. He completed 11-of-26 attempts with two interceptions, but he averaged 14.1 yards per completion and he finished the night with 155 yards. It was the junior’s first game this season where he didn’t throw or rush for a touchdown.
“Our offense definitely needs to pick it up,” Jackson said. “I think it’s really good that we got a bye because we’re going to have time for guys to heal and then we got league, the big CSL, which is always good and we got to start moving towards that.”
As a team, the Vikings rushed for 226 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. Dias rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries while Spomer had 43 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Spomer also had three receptions for a team-high 59 yards. On defense, Spomer had both of the team’s interceptions. Kaden Tate had three catches for 57 yards while Noah Jimenez had four receptions for 34 yards.
Up next
After the bye week, Kingsburg will head to Exeter (3-1) to take on the Monarchs in the CSL opener on Oct. 4. Last season, the Vikings defeated the Monarchs 52-30. In 2018, Kingsburg ended CSL play in a three-way tie for first place with Central Valley Christian and Dinuba. All three teams had a 4-1 league record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.