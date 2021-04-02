You have permission to edit this article.
Vikings defeat Bullpups once again
Vikings defeat Bullpups once again

HANFORD — For the second time this season, the Kingsburg Vikings have defeated the Hanford Bullpups on the softball diamond.
 
Back on March 23, the Vikings prevailed 3-1. Eight days later, Kingsburg took advantage of six Hanford errors to win 12-2 in a six-inning contest due to the 10-run rule.
 
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brianna Vela walked and scored the game ending run on a triple by her sister Kaitlyn. An error scored Kaitlyn with a run that didn’t count.
 
With the win, Kingsburg improved to 4-3, going into an April 7 home night game (6:30 p.m. first pitch) against the 0-1 Reedley Pirates.
Hanford fell to 0-5 and returns to the field April 13 in a 4:30 p.m. game with the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears.
 
The Bullpups opened the scoring in the top of the first after a walk to Mia Hernandez and a double by junior Duregan Davis, the first of Davis’ three hits on the day off Kingsburg freshman Lexy Paxton. Davis finished wood all but one of Hanford‘s four hits.
 
 The Lady Vikings answered with four runs in the bottom the first, thanks to a two-out rally in which four batters reached after two were out. The big blow was a two-run bloop single to left field by Paxton which scored two Kingsburg runs to make it 4-0.
 
Hanford dropped two pop-ups in the second inning helping Kingsburg score for more runs. A hit batter and a double by Blair Wilson started the rally. Losing pitcher Lilly Garcia dropped one pop-up before another pop-up was dropped in foul territory to prolong Tarin Irigoyen`s time-at. Two pitches later, the Fresno state recruit hit the ball over the left-field fence for a grand slam homer to make it 8-0.
 
Marissa (Rabbit) Gonzalez had two singles. The South Carolina signee scored three runs on the day. Wilson finished with two doubles while Kaitlyn Vela and Paxton also had two hits.
 
Garcia struck out six in five-plus innings.
 
It was the end of a busy week for the Lady Vikings, who played five games (most of them in the Clovis Tournament) in seven days. The marathon started with a 3-2 loss to Buchanan before a 6-0 loss to the Bears on March 30. Kingsburg dropped a 3-1 decision on Saturday to Clovis North before downing Central 7-4 on Monday.
 
Hanford was blanked 3-0 by Hanford West on Thursday and fell to Clovis West 11-4 on Monday before a 12-1 loss to Clovis on Tuesday.
 
"It was a good win," said Kingsburg head coach Randy Siegers after the Hanford win. "Freshman pitchers have done really well this year and Mia [Salinas] has done really well. Pitching and defense has been good. We’ve just got to get our bats going. They seem to be getting better every game.”
 
