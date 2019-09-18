KINGSBURG - The Vikings (4-0) continued their early season success by scoring over 40 points for the second-straight game and shutting out the Kerman Lions (1-3) in a 45-0 non-league victory at home on Friday.
Kingsburg begins the season at 4-0 for the first time since 2013. The Vikings also have had multiple starters out with injuries.
“I wish I could enjoy these [wins] a lot more,” Kingsburg head coach David Wilson said. “I’m already thinking about El D. ‘What are we going to do next week?’ But this is a good group. It’s a good group of kids.”
The Vikings' offense didn’t commit a turnover while their defense forced two fumbles. The first fumble recovery setup Kingsburg’s first touchdown, which was a Jett Jackson 20-yard pass to Kaden Tate in the first quarter. Brian Jimenez later went on to make a 26-yard field goal, ending the quarter with a 10-0 lead for the Vikings.
Jackson used his legs to extend his team’s lead to 17-0, rushing 65 yards to the endzone in the second quarter. The junior finished with a team-high 71 rushing yards on five carries.
The dual-threat quarterback connected with Blake Spomer for two touchdowns, one each in the second and third quarter. Spomer took a screen pass for a 58-yard touchdown in the second quarter, followed by another screen play that finished in a 77-yard score in the third.
Spomer finished the night with three receptions for a team-high 150 yards and two touchdowns along with 24 yards on the ground on three carries. Jackson only attempted seven passes, but he threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns on five completions.
“It just all starts with our [offensive] line,” Spomer said. “It’s nice to get some open space and it starts with them. We have a lot of playmakers on our team and when they execute, it opens things up for us.”
With a commanding 31-0 lead, the Vikings predominantly ran the ball for the rest of the game with Cole Dias, Spomer, Sebastian Uribe, and Noah Rocha all receiving carries. Dias scored a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter that extended the Vikings lead 38-0. The senior, who also plays linebacker, finished the game with 51 rushing yards on 10 carries.
“We just got things going,” Dias said. “These are the kind of teams that you have to punch in the face first and that’s what we did tonight.”
Noah Jimenez returned a punt for a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Vikings final score of the night.
Defensively, the Vikings were dominant all night, allowing 161 yards of total offense and 2.7 yards per play. Kingsburg also sacked Kerman quarterback Gavin Layton four times. Josh Jackson (two), Bohdi Gonsalves (two), and Joseph Garcia (one) each recorded sacks for the defense.
Through four games, the Vikings defense has allowed 10 points per game and no team has scored more than 14 against the unit.
“Our defense continues to carry us and I’m ok with that. I want it that way” Wilson said. “The old cliche of defense wins championships, they do. We got to have a good defense to have a championship team.”
Up next
Kingsburg will conclude its preseason schedule at home against El Diamante, a Division II opponent, for the Vikings homecoming game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.. The Miners (0-4) are coming off a 38-0 loss to Dinuba. Kingsburg is seeking the program’s first 5-0 start since 2013.
“It’s a big week for us with a Division II school coming in with El D,” Wilson said. “Anytime a bigger school comes in and we get to play them, it’s exciting. We’re going to look forward to that and we still need to get healthy.”
