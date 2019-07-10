The community is mourning the passing of Kingsburg football assistant coach Vince Scheidt, who died over the weekend. He was 52-years-old.
His cause of death is unknown to the Enterprise-Recorder.
The Kingsburg High football team acknowledged Scheidt on Twitter on Sunday morning.
“Vince Scheidt, a true Viking who loved coaching and most importantly loved coached at Kingsburg High School. You’ll never know the amount of lives you touched through your love, hard work and dedication. Rest in peace coach.”
The San Joaquin Memorial basketball team also acknowledged Scheidt on Twitter in a reply to the Vikings' tweet.
"First and foremost Vince was a great man and a great mentor to kids. Prayers to the Scheidt family....RIP Vince."
Scheidt had a 14-year coaching career at KHS from 2005 to 2018. He served as an assistant coach on David Wilson’s coaching staff since the latter’s first year as head coach in 2015. It was his second stint on the Kingsburg football sidelines with his first assistant coaching tenure occurring in 2005-09 under former head coaches Mike Newell (2005-07) and Dave Steele (2008-09).
In between both coaching stints, Scheidt was the head coach of the Vikings basketball program in 2010-15. During his five-year tenure as the basketball coach, Scheidt had a 4-3 Central Section playoff record and led the Vikings to a CIF State Division IV playoff appearance in 2012.
Scheidt came from coaching royalty in Kingsburg. His father Gerry Scheidt was the head coach of the Vikings football team from 1973 to 1980. His older brother Lance was an assistant coach for both football and basketball teams in 1985-93. Vince was a KHS 1986 graduate.
