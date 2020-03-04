Vargas resigns as Kingsburg boys soccer coach

Steven Vargas’ stint as the head coach of the Kingsburg boys soccer team has ended, as he will be resigning from the position, he told the Enterprise Recorder.

Vargas said he decided to resign before the final week of the regular season, but added it wasn’t easy, saying family and personal reasons were factors in his decision.

“I feel the group in place will continue to improve and build off of our playoff appearance and tournament championship [in Corcoran] we were able to achieve this season,” Vargas said via text. “I would like to thank the administration and all the staff at KHS for all they have done for the boys and our program.”

During Vargas’ three-year tenure, the Vikings were 19-49-2 overall and 7-24-1 in the Central Sequoia League. The program hasn’t had a winning record since the 2014-15 season.

This past year, Kingsburg progressed and had its best season under Vargas that included a playoff appearance - the only time they competed in the postseason during his tenure.

The Vikings finished the 2018-19 campaign at 11-15-1 overall and placed third in the Central Sequoia League at 5-6-1, according to MaxPreps. The team won a total of eight games - two in the CSL - in his previous two seasons.

Kingsburg’s season ended with a 5-0 loss to No. 6 seed Lindsay in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs on Feb. 11. The Vikings were the No. 11 seed in Division IV.

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

