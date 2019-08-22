After a semifinal loss ended Kingsburg’s 2018 season, the Vikings will not be satisfied with similar results this year.
“We got to have a new mindset this year,” Kingsburg linebacker Cole Dias said. “We can’t be good with just co-league [champions] and just make it to the semifinals. We want it all this year. We want everything. We don’t just the good season. We want the great season.”
Dias is one of many returning Vikings from last year’s team that went 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the Central Sequoia League. Kingsburg shared the 2018 league championship with Central Valley Christian (12-3, 4-1 CSL) and Dinuba (9-3, 4-1 CSL). It was the Vikings’ first double-digit win season and CSL championship since 2013.
Kingsburg was eliminated from the Central Section Division III playoffs after a 28-7 loss to No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian in the semifinals. The Vikings entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and claimed a 40-0 first-round win over No. 14 Hoover and a 35-7 victory over No. 11 West in the quarterfinals.
The program’s 2018 win total was the most under head coach David Wilson, who is entering his fifth year in the position. Kingsburg’s semifinal appearance was the furthest the program advanced in the playoffs since 2013.
After being one game away from making a Valley championship appearance, Wilson said the team has carried a chip on their shoulder since that playoff loss.
“We got real close last year.” Wilson said. Let’s go see if we could finish it.”
For the Vikings to accomplish their Valley championship dreams, Kingsburg has to go through a daunting schedule that includes Division II teams San Joaquin Memorial, El Diamante, and Dinuba, alongside a CSL slate that features CVC, rival Selma, and the Emperors.
“You got to be challenged and this is the group that’ll do it,” Wilson said. “They’ll rise to the occasion and they’re a confident group.”
Led by dual-threat quarterback Jett Jackson, the Vikings’ offense was explosive last season, averaging 32.7 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
As a sophomore, Jackson scored a total of 28 touchdowns, throwing for 19 and running for nine. The signal-caller threw for 1,355 yards and averaged 15.8 yards per completion. As a runner, Jackson was second on the team in rushing at 746 yards and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
He also played safety and recorded 40 tackles with three interceptions. Jackson returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown. He was an All-CSL First Team selection at quarterback and was named to the Second Team at Safety.
Other notable offensive returners include junior running back/receiver Blake Spomer, sophomore receiver Micah Spomer – Blake’s younger brother - senior receiver/backup quarterback Travis Hall and junior receiver Kaden Tate.
Entering his junior season, Jackson said the experience and chemistry of the offense could improve their efficiency this year.
“This year we’re all juniors and seniors ready to go prove ourselves even more. We’re going to be stronger and way more confident,” Jackson said. “I think last year we were a little timid being sophomores, but now we’re ready to go and know what to expect. I think we’re going to be faster than last year and even better.”
As for the defense, the unit is led by Dias, who has Division I college offers from Valparaiso and the University of San Diego. The senior has also drawn interest from Fresno State, Arizona, Yale, Washington, and Sacramento State. Dias was an All-CSL First Team selection after recording 81 tackles and three sacks as a junior.
Other notable defensive returners include senior cornerback Alfred Carpenter and senior linebacker Josh Jackson. Jett Jackson, Hall, and the Spomer brothers are also expected to contribute on defense.
In 2018, the defense allowed 21.7 points per game in the regular season including a 25.4 average in league play. Dias expects those numbers to improve this season.
“We had a couple of rough games, but we’ll take care of that this year,” Dias said.
The Vikings will kick off the 2019 season on the road against San Joaquin Memorial on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers were the CIF State Division 2-A runner-up last winter after claiming the Central Section Division III championship. San Joaquin Memorial moved up to Division II this season.
It’ll be the second-straight time that Kingsburg will open the season against the Panthers. In last year’s matchup, the Vikings fell 42-28 at home.
Player to watch
Jett Jackson may have a small 5 feet 6 inch and 156-pound frame, but he was tough to contain for opposing defenses last season, accounting 28 touchdowns (19 passing, nine rushing) and gaining 2,101 total yards (1,355 passing, 746 rushing).
The dual-threat quarterback averaged 15.8 yards per completion and averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
With the return of big play targets Blake Spomer and Kaden Tate, who caught a combined 14 touchdowns in 2018, Jackson is poised to build off last year’s breakout season.
“I just always had my eyes on the Valley championship,” Jackson said. “I was working hard this offseason, lifting weights, getting stronger, getting faster, getting bigger, and just working on my arm strength. I would say the weakest point last year was my arm strength, probably just being young, and that’s really what I wanted to work on this year.”
