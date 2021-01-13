Two family-owned eateries reopen at start of new year

KINGSBURG — Two Kingsburg businesses are seeing a new lease on life in the new year despite 2020’s tumultuousness. El Patron Taqueria and Yum Yum Yogurt are local favorites seeing a renewed rise in popularity. Both businesses re-opened their doors on Saturday, Jan. 2 and are experiencing steady traffic.
El Patron is owned and operated by Elvira Gallardo; she has been running the family business out of a local gas station on Marion St. for the last seven years. After concerns and comments from customers about parking, Gallardo opened a new location on Simpson Street.
El Patron serves up many familiar staples: tacos, burritos, tortas and the like filled with asada, carnitas and chicken. Katrina Gallardo – the owner’s daughter – handles the eatery’s front work while her mother runs the kitchen using family recipes.
According to Katrina, the tacos al pastor and menudo are the business’ signature items, however they do offer up seasonal specialties. Elvira and her staff serve freshly made tamales during the holidays and more fish-based items – like ceviche – during Lent.
El Patron offers takeout options but does provide patio seating in the courtyard just outside the restaurant. There are talks of putting up a shade or umbrellas as the seasons change and things begin to warm up again.
Yum Yum Yogurt – located just a few streets over from the taqueria – has been in business for years on the corner of Sierra St. and 10th Ave. The frozen yogurt (fro-yo) shop reopened under new ownership after closing last year amid the pandemic.
Wyatt and Kayla King – longtime Kingsburg residents – took over the business at the beginning of 2021. The previous owners were family friends who offered the young couple an opportunity forge ahead in a new business venture.
“I used to come here all the time in high school,” Wyatt said. “We would come here on dates [before getting married].”
The Kings’ love for Yum Yum has become a passion project, prompting the husband and wife to renovate the storefront with tile- and woodwork that gives the space a classic clean look akin to the ice cream parlors of days gone by.
Yum Yum keeps eight flavors on tap at any given time. Three – Chocolate, Vanilla, and Tart – are always available. The other five flavors get changed out weekly; among the those five flavors, the Kings always have a dairy-free sorbet and a no-sugar-added flavor.
Top flavors right now include Green Apple and Dulce De Leche, which can be combined into a Caramel Apple swirl. Dole Pineapple – which has been a Disney proprietary flavor available only at the Disney parks until this past year – is another fan favorite at the shop.
But the yogurt isn’t the only draw; the eatery also offers forty-two different toppings ranging from sauces to sprinkles, and granola to gummies adding the second “yum” in Yum Yum Yogurt. With nut, gluten, and dairy allergies common the Kings make sure their product meets all of their customers’ tastes and needs.
El Patron Taqueria is located at 1962 Simpson St. next to the Kingsburg Veterinary Clinic and Yum Yum Yogurt is located at 969 Sierra St. Suite B next to the Starbucks in the Save Mart shopping center.
