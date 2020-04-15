'The right call:' ADs discuss spring sports being canceled, look ahead to fall season

Esrealian and Hodges were both optimistic that the spring season would continue, but after hearing the disappointing news, they agreed that the CIF made the right decision.

“It was obviously the right call, but more importantly I think it was the only call at this point,” Esraelian said. “You certainly don't want this virus to become worse than it is and have issues with the contact of athletes and some of the spring sports are higher risk than others.”

“It absolutely is the right call,” Hodges said. “With this virus, the most important thing is that our athletes, coaches and community stays safe. The CIF, I believe, they made the best decision for our student athletes.”

In case the pandemic does last longer, Esraelian said “there have been sidebar conversations” regarding fall sports, especially football.

The Selma football team is scheduled to host a scrimmage against Golden West on Aug. 13 and are slated to open the 2020 season at Kerman on Aug. 21. The Kingsburg football team is expected to participate in a scrimmage with Redwood on Aug. 14 and are scheduled to play Buchanan on the road the following week.