'The right call:' ADs discuss spring sports being canceled, look ahead to fall season

With spring sports canceled throughout California, the role of athletic directors have not changed despite no games being played.
It’s business as usual for Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian and Kingsburg High AD Scott Hodges. They’re constantly in contact with coaches and setting up schedules for the fall and winter sports seasons, even though the future is uncertain with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Looking ahead to the fall, both athletic directors are preparing for the season to start on time, but they’re unsure when summer practices will begin.
“That’s one of the conversations that State [Office] and our Section had,” Esraelian said. “This summer, we’re talking about the second week of June and the end of July...Again it’s really hard to project because we’re waiting for the experts to do that for us.”
“We’re going to have to wait for guidelines from the state [government], but all of us are very optimistic that the fall sports will start on time and regularly as scheduled,” Hodges said.
The CIF canceled the rest of the spring sports season on April 3 after a teleconference meeting with its 10 Section commissioners earlier that day. The cancellation included all Section, Regional and State championship events.
It was an announcement that came after California Governor Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond each issued statements about schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
Esrealian and Hodges were both optimistic that the spring season would continue, but after hearing the disappointing news, they agreed that the CIF made the right decision.
“It was obviously the right call, but more importantly I think it was the only call at this point,” Esraelian said. “You certainly don't want this virus to become worse than it is and have issues with the contact of athletes and some of the spring sports are higher risk than others.”
“It absolutely is the right call,” Hodges said. “With this virus, the most important thing is that our athletes, coaches and community stays safe. The CIF, I believe, they made the best decision for our student athletes.”
In case the pandemic does last longer, Esraelian said “there have been sidebar conversations” regarding fall sports, especially football.
The Selma football team is scheduled to host a scrimmage against Golden West on Aug. 13 and are slated to open the 2020 season at Kerman on Aug. 21. The Kingsburg football team is expected to participate in a scrimmage with Redwood on Aug. 14 and are scheduled to play Buchanan on the road the following week.
“I expect us to know more in the coming weeks,” Esraelian said. “I think the football start is maybe delayed, but I think we’re going to come back this fall at some point. I just hope that is sooner than later, but again we don’t know how soon.”
The cancellation of spring sports cut the season short for multiple seniors, as teams had at least two to three weeks of competition. Sports in both towns have been suspended since March 13.
Esraelian and Hodges did confirm to the Enterprise Recorder that their spring coaches will receive their full stipends.
The Selma High track team was supposed to host multiple events this season, as the program was scheduled to hold elementary, junior high and high school meets at the newly renovated Staley Stadium.
A grand opening for the updated facility was scheduled for March 25, but the event was postponed and there is no new date at this time.
Baseball and softball teams from Selma and Kingsburg each played a Central Sequoia League game before sports were suspended and its campuses were closed. Schools in both towns have been closed since March 16 and were originally supposed to be shut down until April 14.
The districts extended the closure to May 4, but optimism for spring sports to continue started to fade after Newsom and Thurmond made their statements.
“When the State Superintendent came out with his recommendation, I think that was the writing on the wall,” Esraelian said. “Whatever optistmic hopes we had were obviously changed at that time.”
Hodges, who is also a science teacher and the girls soccer coach at Kingsburg High, said that his team’s offseason program has also been affected by the pandemic. His team was supposed to meet and start practicing twice a week after spring break.
With his team no longer meeting in the spring, Hodges has been sending his players individual workouts to do at home. As the Kingsburg AD, he has encouraged his coaches, especially those who coach in the fall, to send their players workouts until they’re allowed to meet with their teams.
“Even though it’s just a couple of times a week we would meet, it really lays the foundation for the following year,” Hodges said about the delay of his team’s offseason program. “I’m following the model of sending out individual workouts where it’ll be conditioning, ball skills, or strength training.”
When spring sports were officially canceled, Esraelian and Hodges were both immediately heartbroken about the seniors not being able to finish their final season.
Esraelian said he spoke to a few seniors after the CIF’s announcement.
“For our seniors, there’s no words that I could use that’s going to replace the hardship of losing a season,” Esraelian said.
Hodges said there are discussions to honor the seniors at Kingsburg High, but there are no imminent plans as of yet.
Before the athletic department celebrates its seniors, Hodges had a message for them and all of the student athletes at Kingsburg High.
“I appreciate those seniors so much for the amount of time and energy that they put into being an athlete at Kingsburg High School and really representing not only the school, but the town” Hodges said. “And for those student athletes that are coming back next year, continue to sharpen, continue to get better. Use this as a time to strengthen your skill set even though you’re not with your team. As a collective whole, there’s still ways to encourage, there’s still ways to sharpen each other. So I would encourage each one of our student athletes to be using this time to be able to do that.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
