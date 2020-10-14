The Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District awards $700K in grants

KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District has awarded $1.2 million in grants this year and sponsorships to help ensure that Kingsburg stays healthy and safe.

“Once a year, we have what we call open grant season. We spread the word to different nonprofits that they can apply for a grant that help us meet the mandate of providing health and safety services to the constituents of the district,” said Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District chairman Arlie Rogers.

Grant season begins in January and grant awardees are announced in June.

This year, $700,000 has been awarded to several local organizations for various needs they face.

The awardees include the Kingsburg Fire Department, which will receive a new ambulance as well as funds for public access AED, a community CPR program and an ambulance equipment program.

The Kingsburg Joint Union High School District will receive funds for vape detectors and a water bottle filling station. Safe Harbor Home and Services will receive funds for a therapeutic greenhouse and coop program for special-needs adults. Funds for life coaching have been awarded to Mission Supply Line DBA.

In addition to filling needs where they find them through grant season, the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District also sponsors the city’s Urgent Care. The facility is open late, from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, and is located at 1250 Smith St.

While seeking input from the community on where best to spend the district’s tax-funded projects, the Urgent Care facility is always at the top of peoples’ lists, Rogers said.