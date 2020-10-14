The Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District awards $700K in grants

KINGSBURG — The Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District has awarded $1.2 million in grants this year and sponsorships to help ensure that Kingsburg stays healthy and safe.
“Once a year, we have what we call open grant season. We spread the word to different nonprofits that they can apply for a grant that help us meet the mandate of providing health and safety services to the constituents of the district,” said Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District chairman Arlie Rogers.
Grant season begins in January and grant awardees are announced in June.
This year, $700,000 has been awarded to several local organizations for various needs they face.
The awardees include the Kingsburg Fire Department, which will receive a new ambulance as well as funds for public access AED, a community CPR program and an ambulance equipment program.
The Kingsburg Joint Union High School District will receive funds for vape detectors and a water bottle filling station. Safe Harbor Home and Services will receive funds for a therapeutic greenhouse and coop program for special-needs adults. Funds for life coaching have been awarded to Mission Supply Line DBA.
In addition to filling needs where they find them through grant season, the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District also sponsors the city’s Urgent Care. The facility is open late, from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, and is located at 1250 Smith St.
While seeking input from the community on where best to spend the district’s tax-funded projects, the Urgent Care facility is always at the top of peoples’ lists, Rogers said.
“We sponsor the Urgent Care in town, so we basically pay for a service that the citizenship isn’t quite large enough to support, just based on need,” Rogers said. “So we supplement that to make sure that urgent care is available to the district.”
In addition to the $700,000 in grant projects, the Health Care District sponsored Urgent Care to the tune of $500,000 this year.
Rogers said that the area’s needs are similar to the rest of the Central Valley’s and that air quality issues, diabetes and teen pregnancy top the list of health concerns facing constituents.
In addition to those regular issues, the district is also facing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District Board has also authorized $100,000 for responding to the impacts of a local emergency relating to the pandemic. Those funds will go toward public testing, emergency food and sanitation goods, portable public hand-washing stations and cleanup equipment.
The District Board is working closely with the Kingsburg City Council on the portable hand washing stations. Five stations are dotted along Draper Street, with the remaining two being located at Centennial Park and Athawal Park.
The health district covers a 32-square-mile area that spans sections of Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.
Nonprofits are encouraged to read our Grant Policy on our website at KTHD.org., or to call the district office at 897-5841 for more information.
Parker Bowman is the editor of the Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. Contact him at pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com.
