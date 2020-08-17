Temperatures raise above average in Central Valley

SELMA — After temperatures reached over 110 degrees last weekend in the Central Valley, the heatwave is expected to continue this week.

“We’re looking 10 to 15 degrees above average,” National Weather Service-Hanford meteorologist Andy Ballenbacher said. “We’re also going to have relatively high humidity for a prolonged heat event in the San Joaquin Valley, which makes the heat impact even higher. So you have the humidity that makes it feel even warmer along with the actual temperatures.”

Last week, Selma and Kingsburg opened cooling centers on Friday and are expected to stay open this week, as of press time. The weather in Selma and Kingsburg is expected to be 105 through 108 degrees from Wednesday to Tuesday Aug. 25, according to the 10-day forecast on weather.com.

Selma is using the Nick Medina Senior Center as a cooling center, City of Selma Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez said in an email. The cooling center will be open from 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for residents who do not have adequate cooling in their homes. Openings will only be on days that the temperature is expected to reach over 105. As of press time, the cooling center will be open until Thursday.

Martinez said temperature checks and a quick health screening are required before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn and one will be provided for those who don’t have a face covering. Social distancing is required and Martinez encourages people to bring small items to keep themselves entertained. Martinez said food and snacks are allowed in the building.