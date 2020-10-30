Swedish Village: 2020 has been a challenging year

To say that 2020 has been unusual would be an understatement! It has definitely been a different type of year.
One of the things that the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is known for, is putting on great family friendly festivals and events that promote our town and our businesses.
Kingsburg has always been a unique town with our heritage of being the “Swedish Village” and has a lot to offer, but again 2020 was not a normal year.
This year was challenging due to many restrictions that were placed on us, and long-standing festivals and events had to be canceled. The Kingsburg Car Show, The Swedish Festival, Concerts Under the Stars and the Farmers Market, but enough about the negative, let’s look forward to the positive!
As the year progressed it looked like the annual Fireworks Show would be the next event to be canceled. Yet, due to some great ideas and overwhelming support from the community, we were able to think outside the box and have the show. Even though things were a little different than previous years, the show still went on and the community was able to enjoy a night out with their families.
Since then we were able to have the Crayfish Night, which gave families an opportunity to get out, dine and shop in downtown, and be able to reconnect with friends.
We also have several new upcoming opportunities to get out and enjoy what Kingsburg has to offer.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, we will be celebrating Veterans Day and honoring our veterans in the morning with a free pancake breakfast provided and prepared by the Kingsburg Lions Club. In the evening we will be having our Holiday Open House in downtown where you will be able to enjoy a night of shopping and dining. Contact the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce at (559) 897-1111 for more information on upcoming events.
The Kingsburg Chamber looks forward to supporting our businesses and town in the future!
Jeff Dodd is the Executive Director of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.
