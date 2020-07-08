Summertime sadness: Minor League Baseball season canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact sports, as ballparks for the Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide will be vacant this year.

“There’s a lot of pain going around right now,” Sam Sigal, the vice president of First Pitch Entertainment and co-owner of the Rawhide, said. “Certainly, it’s tough that we don’t get baseball. The biggest hope really is that when baseball comes back and everything else comes back, we could all enjoy it just like we were hoping to enjoy this year.”

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues made the expected announcement of a canceled season on June 30. It’ll be the first time that Minor League Baseball won’t be played in its history. MiLB was founded in 1901.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB and Chief Executive Officer Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Sigal said the team was prepared for the outcome, especially with how the pandemic affected Major League Baseball.

“You had to plan for both scenarios until it got to the point where one thing was confirmed,” Sigal said. “Once Major League Baseball was even mentioning, yet alone really confirming, that their only way of playing was without fans, we knew that Minor League Baseball wasn’t going to happen, not actually, but you make that conclusion because everything we love about this world that is Minor League Baseball is about the fan experience.”