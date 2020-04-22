Sudden ending: Senior athletes reflect, look ahead after canceled season

The Vikings went 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League in 2020.

Prior to the season, Kingsburg was moved up to Division I after claiming the Central Section D-II title over Hanford last year. Montelongo was among the team’s key returners, as the Vikings only lost two players from last year’s lineup.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since I was five,” Montelongo said. “Just to think that it’s over and that we didn’t get a chance to go far in D-I like we planned to and how we expected us to, it’s heartbreaking, but at the same time, I’m just thankful for the first month that I got to play with them.”

Montelongo, who was also a soccer standout, will play both sports at Saint Mary’s College next year.

After Ward’s senior season ended early, he was disappointed that he won’t have a chance to return to the state meet, but he’s looking at recent events from a wider standout.

“I think having this whole shutdown and having the season canceled is a good way to maybe put things into a better perspective about what’s important,” Ward said. “My personal value in myself isn’t based on just that state meet. It was a bummer, but at the same time I realize there’s more to life than just [swimming].”