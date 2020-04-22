Sudden ending: Senior athletes reflect, look ahead after canceled season

On March 10, Marissa Montelongo went 2-for-2 at the plate, knocked in five runs and hit a home run.
When she walked off the field with her teammates after the Vikings defeated Immanuel 24-0 on the road, the thought of wearing the green and gold for the final time didn’t cross her mind.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to come to an end,” Montelongo said. “I knew this pandemic was getting worse, but I thought I was able to play at least one more game. Just to look back and think that was my last game, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. That was such a fun game and I was glad I was able to get as many games as I can with my team.”
Like many seniors, Montelongo’s final prep season abruptly ended after the CIF canceled the remainder of the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation included Section, Regional and State events. The CIF made its announcement on April 3 after meeting with its 10 Section commissioners in a teleconference earlier that day.
Locally, schools in Kingsburg and Selma have been closed since March 16. Athletic events and practices have been suspended in both towns since March 13.
Wyatt Ward was another Kingsburg High senior who’s season came to a sudden end, as he was aiming for his second consecutive appearance at the CIF State swim meet.
When Ward left the pool after the Vikings’ home meet with Hanford West on March 11, he had no idea that it would be his last time swimming for the Vikings. It was the final time he competed, as he plans to focus on his academics at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo next year.
Even though he won’t have a conclusion to his career, his memories with teammates will last a lifetime.
“The lasting memory is the team,” Ward said. “Getting to be with everybody.”
When Selma senior runner Mia Salinas heard the news of the canceled season, she was initially devastated, not only for herself, but for her teammates.
“The first thing I thought about was all the hard work we put into the preseason and I know we were off to a great start,” Salinas said. “So it kind of sucks that it had to end this way, especially in my senior year.”
Salinas had personal goals going into the season that included qualifying for the CIF State track meet in May after falling short last year.
At last year's Masters meet, Salinas finished fifth overall in the 300 meter hurdle despite setting a personal record in the event at 45.44 seconds. The top three finishers in each event at Masters qualify for state.
“That’s what we’ve been working for the last few years,” Salinas said. “Just knowing how close I was last year, it’s very sad to think that I won’t be able get there this year.”
Before the softball season came to a halt in March, Montelongo was on the cusp of a record-breaking senior campaign for the Vikings. She was 31 hits away from breaking the program’s all-time hits record. Even though it’s disappointing that she won’t eclipse the all-time mark, she’ll forever cherish the memories with her teammates.
“Our dugout is probably the most fun time out of any game, no matter who we’re playing,” Montelongo said. “We’re constantly hyper, we’re constantly laughing and yelling. No matter what game it was, that’s always what I’ll remember from a certain game.”
However, she is disappointed in not being able to see her progress from her junior season, a year where she hit four home runs after not hitting one over the fence in the two preceding years.
“I started out really well, so I was just bummed out that I couldn’t see how much improvement I made through the course of my high school career,” Montelongo said. “I’m just disappointed that I won’t see where I would’ve ended up.”
In a seven-game shortened season, Montelongo matched her home run total from her junior year, hitting four with a .565 average, 13 hits and 18 RBIs. She was one RBI shy of equaling her total from the 18 she had as a junior. She ends her four-year varsity softball career at Kingsburg High with a .427 average, eight home runs, 119 hits, 100 runs and 73 RBIs.
The Vikings went 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League in 2020.
Prior to the season, Kingsburg was moved up to Division I after claiming the Central Section D-II title over Hanford last year. Montelongo was among the team’s key returners, as the Vikings only lost two players from last year’s lineup.
“I’ve been playing with these girls since I was five,” Montelongo said. “Just to think that it’s over and that we didn’t get a chance to go far in D-I like we planned to and how we expected us to, it’s heartbreaking, but at the same time, I’m just thankful for the first month that I got to play with them.”
Montelongo, who was also a soccer standout, will play both sports at Saint Mary’s College next year.
After Ward’s senior season ended early, he was disappointed that he won’t have a chance to return to the state meet, but he’s looking at recent events from a wider standout.
“I think having this whole shutdown and having the season canceled is a good way to maybe put things into a better perspective about what’s important,” Ward said. “My personal value in myself isn’t based on just that state meet. It was a bummer, but at the same time I realize there’s more to life than just [swimming].”
In last year’s state meet, Ward placed third in the consolation finals heat after finishing with a time of 56.83 seconds. In the preliminaries, Ward was 16th overall with a time of 56.78 seconds and both of his times were faster than his seed time from the Central Section Masters meet a week prior.
He is the school’s second state qualifier, but is the first Kingsburg swimmer to compete at the five year old meet as an individual. The last Vikings state qualifier, Emily Goodbar, didn’t compete in 2015 due to injury.
Ward also competed in the 200 freestyle relay at the state meet with Jackson Huckaby, Jonas Huckaby and Jacob Wilson. The quartet was the program’s first relay team to compete at the state meet. Ward helped lead the quartet to a time of one minute, 26 seconds and 39 tenths of second (1:26.39) in the preliminaries. That time is the fastest in school history.
At the Masters meet, the quartet broke the original record that was set in 1996.
“What was probably the best part about it was that I got to do it with teammates,” Ward said about competing at last year’s state meet.
Ward wrestled with the idea of competing in college, but he decided that his academics were vital for his future. He’s going to major in agricultural engineering at Cal Poly. He said he’ll continue to swim for a club team affiliated with the university.
“I knew the academics side of college would be a longer lasting investment than swimming,” Ward said. “Swimming might help pay for it, but I felt like that academics would last longer and it would carry over into my career. I wanted to make sure that I made the most of the learning side of college.”
The Selma High track team was scheduled to host two high school meets at the newly renovated Staley Stadium and the school was slated to hold a grand opening for the venue on March 25. That event is currently postponed.
With the rest of the season canceled, Salinas won’t get a chance to compete on the Bears’ orange and grey track after the school didn't have a track for many years.
“It really hurts,” Salinas said. “I’ve been really waiting for this for the last few years because I knew that we were going to have a new track, a new facility and it was a lot to look forward to. This year we had a bigger team. It really sucks that I’m not going to be able to run at a home meet.”
The last time Salinas competed was at the Redcat Relays in Fowler on March 7, which was also her birthday.
At the Redcat Relays, Salinas competed in the 4x200 meter relay race with Julie Aceves, Brieana Medina and Suki Aujla. The quartet finished in second place behind Bullard at 1:57.03.
Her lasting memory of that meet was that it was “special,” not because it was her last, but because the team made progress in several events.
“We did really well as a team...we had a lot of good PRs,” Salinas said. “All the hard work we did for preseason definitely paid off and I just knew that the season was going to be a good one.”
Other events that Salinas competed in throughout her prep career were the 400 meters and 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
As a junior, Salinas placed first at the Central Sequoia League Championships in the 400 meter and 300 hurdles. She’s a three-time CSL champion in the 300 hurdles. During her sophomore season, Salinas was part of a relay team that won a Central Section Division II title in the 4x400 event.
Salinas said she will continue her track career in college, but hasn’t narrowed down her choices yet. She said she has 3-5 schools to choose from.
With their schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of their senior year, it’s uncertain that Montelongo, Salinas, Ward and their peers will have a graduation ceremony.
If graduation doesn’t happen as scheduled, Ward is hopeful that he’ll see his classmates one last time during the summer.
“If they get the chance to have a makeup graduation, I really would appreciate seeing everyone for the last time all together,” Ward said. “I think that’s important for other people.”
Montelongo said it’s “heartbreaking” that seniors possibly won’t experience graduation or prom and Salinas is optimistic about those events occurring at a later date.
“I just hope that we get to experience those things toward the end of the summer or when things get better,” Salinas said.
Like many students, Montelongo, Salinas and Ward miss seeing their friends and teachers. As athletes, they miss going to practice and seeing their teammates.
With the unknown return of normalcy, Montelongo had a message for her peers, as they are not going through these tough times alone.
"Look at the positives," Montelongo said. “As much as we want to go back to school, we have to look out for everyone. Enjoy time with your family, spend as much time with them as you can because you're not allowed to hang out with anyone else... and work on stuff you need to work on within yourself. Just continue to look at the positives.”
