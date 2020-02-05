Still on top: Vikings clinch fourth consecutive CSL title

KINGSBURG - The Central Sequoia League belongs to Kingsburg, again.
The Vikings outright won their fourth consecutive CSL title with a 3-0 victory at home over Dinuba on Thursday. All three of the Vikings goals were scored in the first half.
Kingsburg improved to 15-7-2 overall and 10-0 in the CSL. The Vikings have won 43 straight games against league opponents dating back to the 2015-16 season.
“These girls are really really good at just taking it one game at time and focusing one game at a time,” Kingsburg coach Scott Hodges said. “There was zero talk of that tonight about where we are in league, in the standings, records or anything like that. They’re like ‘Ok, next game. We have to prepare for [Central Valley Christian] next week.’”
Marissa Montelongo put the Vikings on the board in the seventh minute on a ball that bounced off the feet of Dinuba goalie Natalie Duran and defender Lexy Lacy. Montelongo had a wide open shot from the left side of the box.
The senior striker added to the Vikings’ lead on shot across the middle in the 22nd minute. Montelongo had a wide open shot after Duran over played the ball.
Montelongo, a four-year varsity player, has been a part of all four CSL championship teams.
“Honestly, I don’t really focus on wins, losses and stuff like that,” Montelongo said. “They come and go and if it happens then it happens. We’re a big family out here so me being a senior and this being my last year, I just want to spend time on and off the field with these girls.”
In the 28th minute, Shelby Reed scored on a beautiful kick that sailed over Duran and multiple defenders. Reed was inches away outside of the box when she made her kick.
Reed said her teammates encouraged her to take the shot
“I saw and I just took it,” Reed said about her goal. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates there.”
The Vikings didn’t continue playing with the same energy in the second half, as both teams were held scoreless. Montelongo missed a couple of scoring opportunities, as her shots traveled over the net.
“Tonight, we talked about having dominant energy,” Hodges said. “Just trying to maintain that energy for 80 minutes, which is tough to do on a big soccer field...so that’s one of the things. One of the things I think sometimes happens is we get a little tense. So we’ve been trying to make sure that we’re still having fun while we’re doing this.”
The Vikings’ road to the CSL title included outscoring opponents 38-1 in 10 games. In five of those games, Kingsburg has scored at least four goals. In eight games, the Vikings scored at least three times. The only team to score on Kingsburg was Dinuba in the first meeting on Jan. 7.
For a team that is clicking on all cylinders, the team still has much to improve on, as they make a push for seeding in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs.
“We’re trying to implement as many shots as we can outside the box,” Montelongo said. “Obviously, in the game of soccer not all of them go in so we’re constantly working on shots. Coach always has great practice plans for all of us just to get us better.”
As of press time, the Vikings were ranked No. 2 in Division III, according to MaxPreps. Kingsburg was moved to Division III before the season after three straight Division IV titles in 2017-19. Ridgeview is currently the top ranked team in Division III.
The Vikings last played Central Valley Christian on Tuesday (after press time).
Up next
Kingsburg will host Exeter (9-6-1, 6-3-1 CSL) for its senior night on Thursday. In their first meeting, the Vikings defeated the Monarchs 3-0 on Jan. 15.
