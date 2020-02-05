Still on top: Vikings clinch fourth consecutive CSL title

KINGSBURG - The Central Sequoia League belongs to Kingsburg, again.

The Vikings outright won their fourth consecutive CSL title with a 3-0 victory at home over Dinuba on Thursday. All three of the Vikings goals were scored in the first half.

Kingsburg improved to 15-7-2 overall and 10-0 in the CSL. The Vikings have won 43 straight games against league opponents dating back to the 2015-16 season.

“These girls are really really good at just taking it one game at time and focusing one game at a time,” Kingsburg coach Scott Hodges said. “There was zero talk of that tonight about where we are in league, in the standings, records or anything like that. They’re like ‘Ok, next game. We have to prepare for [Central Valley Christian] next week.’”

Marissa Montelongo put the Vikings on the board in the seventh minute on a ball that bounced off the feet of Dinuba goalie Natalie Duran and defender Lexy Lacy. Montelongo had a wide open shot from the left side of the box.

The senior striker added to the Vikings’ lead on shot across the middle in the 22nd minute. Montelongo had a wide open shot after Duran over played the ball.

Montelongo, a four-year varsity player, has been a part of all four CSL championship teams.