State awards $15.3M grant to Fresno County to support housing at Crossroads Village

FRESNO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that Fresno County has received $15.3 Million in the fourth round of awards for Homekey, California’s innovative $600 million program to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties, and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Homekey funds will support the County’s acquisition and rehabilitation of 204 units at the former Smuggler’s Inn on Blackstone Ave in Fresno for its innovative Crossroads Village. The program - a partnership between the County, RH Community Builders, and UPholdings - will provide permanent housing solutions for more than 200 individuals who have been staying in emergency shelter beds.
“The Crossroads Village will provide permanent housing for people in our community,” said Steve Brandau, Vice Chair for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and representative of District 2. “This is a big step forward in our efforts to find realistic, sustainable solutions to homelessness in Fresno County. This will have a positive impact on those seeking housing as well as the surrounding community.”
In addition, Supervisor Nathan Magsig, the Board of Supervisors’ designee on homeless matters stated, “Homekey will allow us to create permanent housing at approximately $90,000 a unit, which is much lower than building a new home. Crossroads Village will revitalize a hotel while changing the lives of those that will call it home.”
Governor Newsom announced Homekey in June of this year, and in July made $600 million in funding available. Of that, $550 Million is being provided to cities and counties by California’s direct allocation of the Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Funds, with an additional $50 million in State General Funds to fund initial operating costs.
To learn more about the Homekey, please visit www.bcsh.ca.gov/homekey.
