KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg boys water polo team shined on offense in a 15-7 rout over rival Selma at the Crandell Swim Complex on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Hayden Yakligan scored a team-high three goals for the Vikings, while Jacob Peterson, Nate Patterson, Aj Rodgers each recorded two goals. Shoji Shinkawa, David Reimer, and Jace Peterson each added one score.
Liam Chase led Selma with three goals, while Malakai Chavez and Peyton Allbritton each scored twice.
Kingsburg started fast by gaining a 7-1 lead in the first quarter and going into halftime with a 9-2 advantage. The Vikings went on to score twice in the third quarter, followed by a four-goal performance in the fourth. The Bears scored three times in the third quarter and had two goals in the fourth.
The Vikings improved to its record to 11-10 overall and 5-0 in Central Sequoia League play. According to MaxPreps, the Bears are 1-7 overall and 0-2 against league opponents.
Kingsburg has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups against Dinuba on Oct. 29 and Hanford West on Oct. 31.
Volleyball
SELMA - The Selma volleyball team played its final two home games of the regular season and both of them ended in losses for the Bears, dropping their CSL record to 2-9.
The Bears (8-21 overall) were swept in three sets to Exeter on Oct. 15 and fell in four sets to Immanuel on senior night on Oct 17.
In the game against the Monarchs, the Bears struggled to keep up with Exeter by not crossing the 20-point mark once, losing 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 in the 3-0 defeat. Selma fared a little better against the Immanuel Eagles in a competitive 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 20-25) loss.
Marissa Cerda had 13 kills and Danielle Leon had 10 in the Immanuel matchup. Mia Salinas had 18 assists and 11 digs against the Eagles.
The Bears will seek its third CSL league victory when they head to Kingsburg (16-18, 6-4 CSL) to take on the Vikings in a rivalry game today.
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg volleyball team suffered a four-set loss to Central Valley Chrsitian at home on Thursday, Oct. 17.
After the Vikings won the first set 25-23, they went on to lose the next three sets 13-25, 19-25, and 9-25.
Two days prior, Kingsburg fell to Dinuba in a 3-1. The set scores and stats from that game were unavailable to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings last played Exeter on Monday (after press time). Kingsburg (16-18, 6-4 CSL) will be playing for playoff seeding for the Central Section Division IV playoffs when the Vikings host their rival Selma today.
The rivalry matchup will serve as the Vikings senior night. Despite the Bears under .500 record of 8-21, they will be playing for playoff seeding in the Division IV bracket as well.
Tennis
SELMA - The Selma girls tennis team continued its playoff push with an 8-1 victory over CSL opponent Immanuel at home on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The individual results were unavailable to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears played its final regular season game against Kingsburg on Tuesday (after press time).
Selma will compete at the CSL Finals at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Friday and will possibly begin its Division III playoff run on Oct. 30. Playoff seeds will be posted on the CIF Central Section website this weekend.
