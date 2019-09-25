DINUBA - The Kingsburg girls golf team scored 104 total points en route to winning a Central Sequoia League mini tournament at the Ridge Creek Golf Club on Thursday.
Senior Jillian Sasaki and freshman Rien Torres were standouts for Vikings. Sasaki scored 25 points while Torres had 24.
No. 1 Morgan Oehlsclaeger (21 points) and No. 2 Lauren Diener (20) each helped the Vikings by eclipsing the 20-point mark.
Central Valley Christian and Dinuba each tied for second place at 99 points while Exeter had the third best score at 81.
Prior to the CSL mini tourney, Kingsburg was 2-2-1 in head-to-head matchups with wins over Reedley and Sanger. The Vikings defeated the Reedley Pirates 87-58 on Aug. 28 while their win over the Sanger Apaches was a 109-107 final on Sept. 4. Kingsburg’s two losses were to Hanford (85-79) and Clovis (105-84). The Vikings tied Lemoore in a 120-120 final on Sept. 18.
On Tuesday (after press time), the Vikings hosted a CSL mini tournament at the Kings River Golf & Country Club. Kingsburg are scheduled to play at the River Island Country Club for another CSL mini on Thursday.
Volleyball
HANFORD - The Selma volleyball team earned its first Central Sequoia League in two years after defeating Hanford West 3-1 on the road on Sept. 16.
Set scores and statistics from the game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder. The Bears win was their first CSL victory since Oct. 18, 2017. Selma had a 16-game losing streak against league opponents prior to beating the Huskies.
After the win over Hanford West, the Bears fell 3-2 (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 13-15) to non-league opponent Washington Union on Sept. 17, which was followed with a 0-3 CSL loss to Exeter on Sept. 19. Set scores and statistics from the game against the Monarchs was not available.
In the non-league matchup against the Panthers, Danielle Leon had 14 kills, followed by 10 kills from Marissa Cerda, and Jasmine Lozano recording nine. Mia Salinas had 31 assists.
Selma last played Immanuel on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears were 7-14 overall, 1-3 in CSL prior to the game against the Eagles.
Today, Selma will face Reedley in a non-league on the road before continuing CSL play against rival Kingsburg at home on Oct. 1.
CLOVIS - The Kingsburg volleyball team competed at a tournament at Clovis North on Sept. 20-21.
According to Scorebook live, the Vikings went 1-4 with their only win (2-0 final) coming against Sanger. Kingsburg fell 0-2 to Buchanan, 0-2 to Bakersfield, 1-2 to Dos Pueblos, and 1-2 to Righetti.
Prior to the tournament, Kingsburg improved to 3-0 in CSL play after sweeping Dinuba 3-0 at home on Sept. 19. Set scores and statistics of that game were not available.
The Vikings last played Central Valley Christian on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host Exeter on Thursday. Kingsburg was 12-14 overall prior to the matchup against CVC.
Water polo
ARROYO GRANDE - The Selma girls water polo team spent three days at the Central Coast competing at a tournament in Arroyo Grande on Sept. 19-21.
According to MaxPreps, the Bears went 2-3 in the tournament, which included several teams from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Central Valley, and the Central Coast.
During the first day of the tournament, Selma defeated Santa Teresa-San Jose 11-3, followed by a 17-5 victory over Sierra Pacific. The Bears went on to lose 3-2 to Willow Glen-San Jose and 6-4 to Bay Area school Foothill. Selma ended the tournament with a 7-6 loss to Atascadero.
The Bears last played non-league opponent Mission Oak at home on Tuesday (after press time). Prior to the non-league matchup, Selma was 7-5.
Next, the Bears will begin Central Sequoia League play against the Kingsburg Vikings in a rivalry matchup on Oct. 1. The Bears were the CSL champions last season with a 7-1 record.
