KINGSBURG - On its home course, the Kingsburg girls golf team finished behind Central Valley Christian at a Central Sequoia League mini tournament at the Kings River Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Vikings finished with a score of 95 while the Cavaliers edged them out for a first place finish of 97. The Dinuba Emperors finished third at 89 points followed by Immanuel’s 84 points. The stableford scoring format was used to tallying points and the tourney was a nine-hole tournament that took place on the front nine.
Kingsburg No. 1 Jillian Sasaki finished with a total score of 15 points, followed by a 19 point performance from No. 2 Rien Torres, and No. 3 Morgan Oehlschlaeger scoring 26 points, which was the best of any Viking. No. 4 Lauren Diener had a total score of 18 while No. 5 Emma Harris finished with 16 points and No. 7 Jordyn Maxfield had 16, the best score of her group.
On Sept. 26, the Vikings bounced back with a win at a CSL tournament hosted by Exeter High School at the River Island Country Club. Kingsburg placed first with a total score of 265.
Sasaki, Oehlschlaeger, and Torres were notable performers in the tourney. Sasaki scored 61 points in the No. 3 group while Oehlschlaeger and Torres each had 58 points competing in the No. 2 group.
The win put the Vikings back on top of the CSL standings with a two-point lead over CVC.
Kingsburg’s next tournament will take place at the Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba on Thursday. Selma is scheduled as the host team. After, the Vikings will compete at the Kings Country Club for a CSL tournament hosted by Hanford West on Oct. 7.
Junior college football
VISALIA - Former Selma Bears receiver Sergio Pena caught a touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in regulation for the College of the Sequoias’ game against Santa Rosa on Saturday.
Former Dinuba quarterback Gus Villareal threw the ball to Pena for a 9-yard score.
After the touchdown, the COS Giants successfully made the extra point to officially send the game into overtime. The Giants defeated the Santa Rosa Bear Cubs 23-20 in overtime and Pena finished the night with two catches for 47 yards. For the season, Pena has 13 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Pena and the COS Giants will take its 3-1 record on the road against Shasta College this Saturday.
Volleyball
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg volleyball team dropped to 3-2 CSL play after a 3-1 loss to Exeter at home on Thursday.
The Vikings lost the four-set game 15-25, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25. Stats of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Two days prior, Kingsburg fell 3-0 to Central Valley Christian, who is currently atop the CSL standings at 5-0.
Kingsburg last played Selma in a rival matchup on Tuesday (after press time). The Vikings were 12-16 overall before facing their rivals.
Up next for the Vikings is a road matchup against league opponent Immanuel on Thursday.
REEDLEY - The Selma volleyball team fell 3-1 in a non-league game to Reedley on Sept. 25.
The loss drops the Bears overall record to 7-16 overall. Selma fell to the Pirates 19-25, 21-15, 25-21, 11-25.
Two days prior to the non-league matchup, the Bears fell to Immanuel 3-1 in a CSL game. Set scores and statistics from that game were not available.
The Bears last played rival Kingsburg on Tuesday (after press time).
Selma will look to improve upon its 1-4 CSL record on Thursday in a home matchup against first place Central Valley Christian. After, the Bears will play on the road against Dinuba on Oct. 7.
Water polo
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg girls water polo ended its non-league schedule with a 8-5 over Tulare Western at the Crandell Swim Complex on Thursday.
Three days prior, the Vikings defeated Redwood 9-7 in another home matchup. Statistics from both of those games were not available.
Kingsburg began CSL play against rival Selma on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Vikings had a 15-2 overall record before the rivalry matchup.
As for the Kingsburg boys water polo team, the Vikings continued their struggles, losing 9-5 to Tulare Western at home. Three days prior, Kingsburg fell to Redwood 14-4 in another home game.
According to Maxpreps, the boys are 3-8 overall.
The boys started CSL play against the Selma Bears on Tuesday. Both KHS girls and boys teams will continue league play at home against Exeter on Thursday.
JV water polo
DINUBA - The junior varsity girls placed second at a tournament in Dinuba, which took place on Sept. 27-28.
The Vikings defeated Madera High, Madera South, and Bakersfield Christian to advance to the championship game against Dinbua.
Kingsburg ended the tourney falling to the Emperors in the championship game.
