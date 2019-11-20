{{featured_button_text}}
Kingsburg volleyball

In this Nov. 13, 2019 Enterprise Recorder file photo, Kingsburg outside hitter Jennah Torres attacks the ball during the third set of the CIF Central Section Division IV Championship match against Sierra Pacific at the College of the Sequoias on Nov. 9.

 Jeremiah Martinez, Enterprise Recorder

PALO ALTO - The season officially came to an end for the Kingsburg volleyball after a four-set state playoff loss to Gunn High School in Palo Alto on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The 9-seeded Vikings fell in a competitive match to the No. 8 Titans 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 31-33 in the opening round of the CIF State NorCal Division IV playoffs. Kingsburg received the No. 9 seed after winning its first Central Section championship three days prior.

The Vikings end the 20109 season at 21-20 overall and 7-5 in the Central Sequoia League. Kingsburg swept Sierra Pacific 3-0 in the Central Section Division IV finals at the College of the Sequoias on Nov. 9.

Boys water polo

ATASCADERO - The Kingsburg boys water polo fell short of a Central Section title appearance after a 5-2 road playoff loss to Atascadero High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The Vikings entered the Central Section Division II playoffs as the No. 10 seed and defeated No. 7 Hoover 10-9 in the first round followed by a 10-5 victory over No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal loss ended a 10-match winning streak for the Vikings. Kingsburg ends the season at 16-9 overall and 8-0 in the CSL.

Girls soccer

KINGSBURG - The three-time reigning Division IV champion Kingsburg Vikings started the 2019-20 campaign with a 4-0 victory at home over Reedley High School on Thursday.

Denise Elias (2nd minute), Taryn Iriogyen (73’) , and Marissa Montelongo (28,’ 43’) were responsible for the Vikings goals. Kingsburg scored two goals in each half.

The Vikings last played Washington Union at on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will play on the road against Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Thursday.

Boys soccer

REEDLEY - The Selma Bears opened the season with a 5-2 loss to the Reedley Pirates at Sal Gonzalez Field on Saturday.

The Pirates took a 3-2 lead at halftime and added to more goals in the second half.

Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.

The Bears last played Golden West on the road on Tuesday (after press time). Selma will go head-to-head with Sunnyside in another road matchup on Thursday.

FRESNO - The Kingsburg boys soccer team started the season with a 4-1 loss to the McLane Highlanders in a road matchup on Thursday.

The Vikings only goal occurred in the first half and were down 2-1 at halftime. The Highlanders added two more goals in the second half.

Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.

Kingsburg last played Hanford High on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Vikings’ next game will be against Orange Cove on Dec. 2.

Golf

PORTERVILLE - Kingsburg’s Morgan Oehlschlaeger competed at the CIF Central Section Individual Area tournament at the River Island Country Club on Nov. 4.

Oehlschlager, who was the Vikings’ No. 1 golfer all season, finished the year with a score of 96. Oehlschlaeger qualified for tournament by recording a score of 89 in the Central Section Division II tournament. She finished in second place in the individual Central Sequoia League standings.

The junior was part of a Kingsburg team that won the 2019 CSL championship and placed third at the Division II tourney. The Vikings scored 252 stableford points in CSL finals and recorded a stroke score of 487 in the Division II competition.

Junior college football

Selma High graduates Paul Moreno and Sergio Pena will lead their respective football teams in community college postseason action on Saturday. 

Moreno and the Reedley College Tigers will host the Foothill College Owls in the Northern California American Division Championship game. It'll be the second straight year that the Tigers will host the Owls in the championship matchup. Kickoff for the Tigers' game is set for 1 p.m. at Reedley High School's Sal Gonzalez Field. Moreno, a linebacker, is the leading tackler for the 9-1 Tigers. 

Pena and the College of the Sequoias Giants will travel to Oroville for the Gridiron Classic Bowl on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff. This season, Pena, a receiver, has caught 19 passes for 256 yards and six touchdowns for the 6-4 Giants. Pena is the second leading receiver for COS. 

The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

