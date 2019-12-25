KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg girls soccer team continued its success in the Central Sequoia League with a 7-0 victory over Hanford West on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The victory extended the Vikings’ CSL winning streak to 36 games dating back to the 2015-16 season. Through three CSL games this season, Kingsburg has outscored opponents 14-0.
In the 7-0 victory, the Vikings had goals from Denise Elias (two), Shelby Reed (two), Emma Price, Kaylynn Alves, and Makayla Brumfield.
Kingsburg took a 3-0 lead at halftime and added to its total with four goals in the second half.
On Friday, the Vikings defeated Fowler 1-0 in a non-league game behind a goal from Elias. The senior netted the game’s only score in the 49th minute.
Kingsburg (8-5-2, 3-0 CSL) last played a home game against non-league opponent Clovis West on Monday (after press time). The Vikings will return to action against Liberty-Bakersfield in a non-league game on Jan. 3. Kingsburg will resume CSL play in a road matchup against Dinuba on Jan. 7.
Boys basketball
SELMA - A slow start in the third quarter doomed the Selma Bears in a 90-71 loss to the undefeated Dinuba Emperors in Central Sequoia League action on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Bears (3-8, 1-1 CSL) kept pace with the Emperors (12-0, 2-0 CSL) in the first and second quarters and went into halftime down by two points. Selma had a 44-40 lead before Dinuba scored the final six points to get in front of the Bears 46-44 at halftime.
The Emperors started the third quarter by going on a 14-1 run, which extend their lead to a 15 point 60-45 advantage. The third quarter ended with Dinuba leading 68-54 after outscoring Selma 22-10 in the quarter.
After the Emperors gained a fourth quarter 23-point lead - their largest of the night - it would be tough for the Bears to overcome the double digit deficit. Dinuba outscored Selma 22-17 in the fourth quarter.
The Bears had five double-digit scorers in the loss led by Joey Ramirez, who scored 18 points, followed by Aaron Blancas (14), Matt Hernandez (13), DJ Rodriguez (11), and Elijah Alvarado (10).
The Emperors’ duo of Isaak Flores and Josh Magana were tough to stop, as both guys each scored 20 points. Flores scored a game-high 27 points while Magana had 22. Elias Flores (15 points) and Brian Ortuno (11) also scored in double figures for Dinuba.
Selma will compete at the 2019 Clovis Elks Invitational at Clovis High School starting Thursday. The tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday before concluding on Monday Dec. 30. The Bears will begin tournament play against Clovis (7-4, 0-0 TRAC) at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls basketball
DINUBA - The Selma Bears continued their pursuit of a third consecutive CSL title with a dominating 52-25 win over the Dinuba Emperors (5-4, 1-1 CSL) on Monday, Dec. 16.
The Bears improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in CSL play after the win. Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Selma will travel to Las Vegas for a tournament that will occur Thursday through Saturday. It’s the fourth time in five years that the Bears will play at a tournament in Las Vegas.
The girls will resume CSL play with a home matchup against Hanford West on Jan. 3.
Selma girls soccer
DINUBA - The Selma Bears dropped to 1-2 in CSL play after a 3-2 road loss to Dinuba on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
It was Selma’s second straight loss, which dropped the Bears’ record to 5-4 overall.
The Emperors took a 2-1 at halftime and each team scored in the second half.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears will return to action in a non-league game against Bullard at McLane High School on Dec. 30. Selma will resume CSL play against Hanford West on Jan. 3.
Selma boys soccer
DINUBA - The Bears fell in a tough 1-0 loss to Dinuba in a CSL road game on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Selma dropped to 3-7-1 overall and 2-1 in CSL play after the loss.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears will play in a non-league matchup on the road against Madera on Dec. 27. Selma will resume CSL play on the road against Hanford West on Jan. 3.
Kingsburg boys soccer
KINGSBURG - The Vikings suffered a 4-0 loss to Farmersville in a non-league game at home on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The Aztecs led 1-0 at halftime and proceeded to add three more goals in the second half.
Kingsburg was victorious the day before, defeating Hanford West 3-0 in a CSL game on the road. The Vikings took a 1-0 lead at halftime before scoring twice in the second half. Jacob Torres scored twice while Joey Hernandez and Francisco Magana each netted a score.
The victory matched Kingsburg’s win total from the previous two seasons. The Vikings (2-1 CSL) are 8-7 overall and were 8-34-1 in 2017-19. Kingsburg was 2-18 against league opponents during the same time span.
Up next for the Vikings is a non-league matchup with Fowler at home on Dec. 27. After, Kingsburg will take on Golden West in road non-league game on Jan. 3. The Vikings will resume CSL play at home against Dinuba on Jan. 7.
