KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg girls soccer team continued its dominant start with a 4-0 victory at home over Taft on Monday, Nov. 25.
The Vikings improved to 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 15-0 in those four games.
Kingsburg scored three goals in the first half and added to its lead once in the second half.
Heidi Ahumada (5th minute), Taryn Irigoyen (6’), Shelby Reed (24’), and Pearl Vargas (78’) were responsible for the Vikings’ goals. Marissa Montelongo also had two assists in the game.
The Vikings last played Clovis North at home on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will compete at the Back Bay Invitational at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach on Friday and Saturday.
The green and gold will begin Central Sequoia League play on the road against Immanuel on Dec. 10.
Boys basketball
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg boys basketball team is off to its best start since the 2007-08 season.
The Vikings improved to 4-0 after defeating non-league opponent El Capitan-Merced 65-52 at home on Saturday. Four days prior, Kingsburg defeated Madera 70-65. Stats from both of these games were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
A 6-0 start in 2007-08 was the last time Kingsburg began a season undefeated.
The Vikings will host the 69th Annual Kingsburg Lions Club Classic starting today. The tournament will run through Saturday. Kingsburg is scheduled to play McFarland tonight at 8 p.m. Tomorrow, the Vikings will play Hanford High at 8 p.m., followed by a matchup against Golden West on Friday.
Selma girls basketball
SELMA - The Selma Bears fell 54-49 to non-league opponent Washington Union (3-0) at home on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Bears fall to 3-2 overall after the non-league loss.
Selma held a 12-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but its lead was erased after the Panthers outscored the Bears 19-7 in the second quarter.
After Washington Union held a halftime 28-19 lead, the Bears got back on top with after outscoring the Panthers 23-12 in the third quarter. Selma led 42-40 through three quarters, but the Bears lost the lead again after scoring six points in the fourth quarter. Washington Union scored 14 points in the final eight minutes.
Yesenia Sanchez scored a team-high 18 points, followed by 11 from Audrey Gonzalez, and eight from Clarissa Moreno. Mireya Silva added six points.
Selma will host its annual Selma Shootout Tournament starting today. Games will take place at Abraham Lincoln Middle School and Selma High School. The tournament will feature 10 teams and it will run through Saturday.
The Bears are scheduled to play a doubleheader today with games against Tulare Union at 3:30 p.m. and Sunnyside at 5 p.m. Both games will take place at Selma High.
Kingsburg girls basketball
REEDLEY - The Kingsburg Vikings dropped its third straight game after a 42-37 road defeat against the Reedley Pirates on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Vikings fell to 2-3 overall with the non-league loss.
After being up 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, Kingsburg took a 20-16 lead at halftime behind a 12-point performance in the second quarter. The game would be tied 31-31 after the Pirates outscored the Vikings 15-11 in the third quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Kingsburg was held to six points while Reedley scored 11.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings will compete at the Selma Shootout Tournament, which begins today. Games will take place at Abraham Lincoln Middle School and Selma High School. Kingsburg is scheduled to play Mendota today at 5:45 p.m at ALMS. Tomorrow, the Vikings will play Sanger at 6:30 p.m at Selma High.
Boys soccer
TULARE - The Selma Bears played the Tulare Western Mustangs to a 1-1 draw in a non-league game on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Mustangs (0-2-1) scored its goal in the first half while the Bears (0-3-1) tied the game in the second half.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Selma will compete at a tournament in Lemoore on Friday and Saturday. After, the Bears will begin CSL play against Central Valley Christian on the road on Dec. 10.
