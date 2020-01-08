SANGER - The Kingsburg Vikings continued its impressive season with a 77-61 non-league victory against Kerman (3-10) at the Second Annual Central Valley Showcase in Sanger on Saturday.
It was the Vikings’ sixth win in a row and the 16-point victory improved them to 15-1 overall. It was the 12th time this season that Kingsburg won by double digits.
After being down 33-27 at halftime, the Vikings outscored the Lions 50-28 in the second half.
Colby Charles scored a team-high 20 points, all of which came in the second half. Nate Towsley scored 14 points and Jose Martinez recorded a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Kingsburg last played Dinuba in a CSL home game on Tuesday (after press time). The Vikings will return to action in a road matchup against CSL opponent Central Valley Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Selma stays unbeaten in league
SELMA - The Bears survived a CSL matchup with Hanford West, coming out on top 57-53 at home on Friday.
Selma (14-4) improved to 3-0 in the CSL and it was the Bears sixth consecutive win.
Clarissa Moreno scored a game-high 21 points and Audrey Gonzalez had 17.
Hanford West got off to a fast start, leading 13-8 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime. Selma managed to stay in the game, outscoring the Huskies 18-8 in the third quarter and cutting Hanford West’s lead to one point. The Huskies started the fourth quarter with a 39-38 advantage before the Bears outscored Hanford West 19-14 over the final period.
Selma last played Exeter on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears will host Immanuel in a CSL matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Vikings continue struggles
FRESNO - Kingsburg played its first game in two weeks and fell 54-37 to non-league opponent Roosevelt on the road on Friday.
The Vikings (2-0 CSL) drop to 4-8 overall, according to MaxPreps.
Kingsburg got off to a slow start as the Rough Riders took a commanding 18-5 lead after the first quarter. Roosevelt would go into halftime up 37-21 and led 48-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings last played Dinuba in a CSL road game on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host Central Valley Chrsitian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kingsburg girls lose two straight games
KINGSBURG - The Vikings suffered a 2-0 loss to Liberty-Bakersfield at home on Friday.
Kingsburg dropped to 8-7-2 overall and it was the second time this season that the Vikings lost consecutive games in a row. It was the second straight shutout loss for Kingsburg, the first being a 2-0 defeat to Clovis West on Dec. 23. The Vikings have been shutout a total of eight times this season. Six of those shutouts were losses and the other two games ended in a scoreless tie.
After a scoreless first half, the Patriots scored twice in the second half behind two goals from Cynthia Flores.
The Vikings (3-0 CSL) last played Dinuba on the road on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will host Central Valley Christian on Thursday.
Selma girls earn second league win
HANFORD - The Selma Bears defeated Hanford West 4-0 in CSL action on the road on Friday.
Mya Rosas scored twice while AnaMaria Aguilera and Leslie Figueroa each netted a goal.
The Bears improved its record to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the CSL.
Selma last played Exeter on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears will return to action in another road game against CSL opponent Immanuel on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will served as the second game in a double header with the boys game taking place at 4:30 p.m.
Bears demolish Hanford West
HANFORD - Selma earned its third league win of the season with a dominating 6-0 CSL win over Hanford West on Friday.
Statistics of this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears improved to 4-7-2 overall and 3-1 in the CSL.
Selma last played Exeter on the road on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears will play at Immanuel on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be game one of a double header with the girls playing the nightcap at 6 p.m.
