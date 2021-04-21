You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Roundup: Selma, Kingsburg meet on the tennis court
Roundup

Sports Roundup: Selma, Kingsburg meet on the tennis court

In addition to being Kingsburg-Selma week for football, last week was Kingsburg-Selma week for tennis.
 
The girls met Thursday at the Selma High School courts while the boys battled at Kingsburg’s Hillblom Tennis Complex. Results were not available at press time.
 
In dominating fashion, the Kingsburg squad rolled to a 7-2 victory over Selma. The Lady Vikings won five of the six singles matches and all three of the doubles.
 
The Kingsburg girls improved to 4-2 in the Central Sequoia League while Selma fell to 2-4.
 
The Vikings’ number one singles player, Hannah Hjelm, defeated Dashrit Pandher 6-3, 6-4 before teaming with Abby Jobe to drop an 8-4 decision with Oriana Espiritu and Pandher in first doubles.
 
Chloe Mendoza recorded Selma’s only other win with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jobe in second singles.
 
Other Kingsburg wins included Katie Tikannen, a 6-4, 6-0 win over Anahi Soto in third singles, Summer Mejia, 6-2, 6-0 win over Emily Leanos,  Layla Zarate, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Susie Correa, and  Phoebe Williams, who defeated Espiritu 6-1, 6-2.
 
Tikkanen and Mejia combined for an 8-1 win. Bethany Emerson and Lucy Lo also won their match.
 
“We had a great match,” said Viking head coach Luke Gramza. ‘I saw some positives out there. I’m really happy we were able to continue with the season again in the midst of COVID and we can get the girls back out there playing and get the athletic programs going again.”
 
The season is half way complete. “It goes quick,” said the coach. “You blink and it’s gone.”
 
 
Kingsburg High was the first area school to start basketball. The season began for the Viking boys with a 69-66 loss to Clovis North on April 12. Matthew Ruegge led the Vikings with 29 points while Jose Martinez had 13 and Colby Charles finished with eight.
 
Two nights later, came through traveled to Clovis East and dropped a 59-54 decision. Ruegge again  Kingsburg with 16 points while Charles added nine and Martinez had eight.
 
The Viking boys played at Clovis West on April 19th after deadline and then played host to Bullard on Tuesday. Their next scheduled game is April 27th in Bakersfield against the Garces Memorial High School Rams. The next night, Kingsburg will travel to Lemoore to face the Tigers.
 
Selma is preparing for its Friday, April 23 opener with both the boys and girls traveling to Lemoore.
 
 
Both Kingsburg and Selma recorded major victories on the softball diamond last week. The Lady Vikings previously undefeated and top ranked Clovis a 5-4 loss in eight innings while Selma knocked off fourth ranked Bullard 13-4.
In a victory over Madera, Kingsburg’s Marissa Gonzalez broke the school record with her 19th career home run. Ironically, she broke the record held by her sister Jessica.
 
In the Selma win over Bullard, freshman Khamera Dement received the ultimate compliment. Dement was walked with the bases loaded.
It was a busy week for Kingsburg, which took a season record of 7-5 into  a Friday contest with Clovis North. It all started with a doubleheader loss to Central (10-5 and 5-2) on April 9 before the extra inning win over Clovis and a 5-2 win over Madera.
 
Central Sequoia League action begins on April 21, as the Vikings host Immanuel in at 7 pm contest.
 
Selma went into a Friday contest with Clovis West with a 3-1 record. They don’t open league play until April 23 at home with Dinuba.
 
 
Both Kingsburg and Selma appear to be picking before Central Sequoia League action began on April 20, after press time.
 
Selma, which travels to Dinuba on Friday night, has won three straight after opening the season with four straight losses. The latest victory came on April 13, as the Bears defeated Hoover 13-4. Jaycob Caldera pitched four strong innings to get the pitching while Riley Nunes got the offense going with a three-run double in the first inning.
 
Kingsburg had a four-game winning streak snapped as they dropped a 13-7 decision to Firebaugh on April 13 in the Central Valley Diamond Classic. The loss dropeddthe Vikings to 6-3 on the season.
 
The Vikings host Hanford West on Friday night at 7 p.m. before entertaining Firebaugh in a April 27 rematch.
 
 
Track and Field moves into full swing as Kingsburg hosts a Central Sequoia League meet with Central Valley Christian, Immanuel and Selma at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
