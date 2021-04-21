Sports Roundup: Selma, Kingsburg meet on the tennis court

In addition to being Kingsburg-Selma week for football, last week was Kingsburg-Selma week for tennis.
The girls met Thursday at the Selma High School courts while the boys battled at Kingsburg’s Hillblom Tennis Complex. Results were not available at press time.
In dominating fashion, the Kingsburg squad rolled to a 7-2 victory over Selma. The Lady Vikings won five of the six singles matches and all three of the doubles.
The Kingsburg girls improved to 4-2 in the Central Sequoia League while Selma fell to 2-4.
The Vikings’ number one singles player, Hannah Hjelm, defeated Dashrit Pandher 6-3, 6-4 before teaming with Abby Jobe to drop an 8-4 decision with Oriana Espiritu and Pandher in first doubles.
Chloe Mendoza recorded Selma’s only other win with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jobe in second singles.
Other Kingsburg wins included Katie Tikannen, a 6-4, 6-0 win over Anahi Soto in third singles, Summer Mejia, 6-2, 6-0 win over Emily Leanos, Layla Zarate, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Susie Correa, and Phoebe Williams, who defeated Espiritu 6-1, 6-2.
Tikkanen and Mejia combined for an 8-1 win. Bethany Emerson and Lucy Lo also won their match.
“We had a great match,” said Viking head coach Luke Gramza. ‘I saw some positives out there. I’m really happy we were able to continue with the season again in the midst of COVID and we can get the girls back out there playing and get the athletic programs going again.”