BAKERSFIELD - Selma’s Emily Sanchez and Kingsburg’s Margaud Gales both lost in the first round of the CIF Central Section Individual Singles Tournament at Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield on Friday.
Sanchez drew the No. 16 seed while Gales was the 11-seeded competitor in the 16-player bracket. The tournament featured the top 16 players from the Central Section.
In the first round, Sanchez faced top-seeded player and eventual champion Peyton Dunkle of Arroyo Grande in a match that resulted in a 6-0, 6-0 final.
As for Gales, she suffered her only loss of the season to No. 6 Kylee Limpias of Garces Memorial. Gales lost in the first set 3-6 and took the second set 6-4 before losing 3-6 in the tiebreaker. Before the tournament, Gales never dropped a set in singles competition.
Dunkle claimed the championship after defeating Clovis North’s Fiona Yao 6-1, 6-3 in the finals.
Boys water polo
VISALIA - The Kingsburg Vikings are one match away from the Valley championship after pulling off a 10-7 upset win over the 2-seeded San Joaquin Memorial Panthers in the CIF Central Section Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Vikings, the No. 10 seed in Division II, started its playoff run with a 10-9 upset victory over No. 7 Hoover in the first round on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Kingsburg (16-9, 8-0 CSL) will look to keep its playoff success against No. 3 Atascadero (15-14, 1-7 ML) in the semifinals today. Winner of that matchup will take on either No. 1 El Diamante or No. 4 Porterville in Division II championship on Saturday. The tentative location for the Central Section championships will either be El Diamante or Golden West high schools. As of press time, the start times for the title matches have not been announced.
Girls water polo
PORTERVILLE - There will be no three peat for the Kingsburg Vikings.
Kingsburg was eliminated from the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs after falling 7-5 to the 2-seeded Monache Marauders in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Vikings were the No. 7 seed in the playoffs and earned a 10-6 victory in the first round against No. 10 San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Nov. 6. After winning two consecutive titles in Division III, the Vikings were moved up to Division II before the season.
Kingsburg placed second in the Central Sequoia League at 6-2 and finishes the 2019 campaign at 20-6 overall in Tris Abell’s first season as coach.
Selma tennis
VISALIA - The season ended for the Selma girls tennis team after the Bears fell 7-2 to the top-seeded Central Valley Christian Cavaliers in the CIF Central Section Division III quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Emily Sanchez and Alina Lopez were the only two Bears to claim victories. Individual results were not available to the Enterprise Recorder. Selma entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and earned a 6-3 victory No. 9 Yosemite in the first round on Oct. 30.
The Bears placed third in the CSL at 8-4 and complete the season at 13-12 overall.
